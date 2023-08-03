The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliens will destroy Earth in a matter of months, TikTok ‘time traveler’ claims

An alien by the name of “The Vanguard” will arrive on Earth to warn the human race of imminent destruction.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 3, 2023 20:58
Alien UFOs are seen attacking a city on Earth in this illustrative image. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Alien UFOs are seen attacking a city on Earth in this illustrative image.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

“Attention,” writes a TikTok creator purporting to be a time traveler in a recent video posted to the social media platform, TikTok. “I am a real-time traveler [and] I am going to tell you how the world will end.”

The self-professed time traveler goes by the handle @darknesstimetraveler. The account currently has 28 published videos on the platform, each alerting the viewer that the creator is a time traveler and that cataclysmic events are mere months away. 

The videos have the same format: a series of texts plastered over animated displays of cosmic vistas.

In the latest video, the time traveler writes that on October 3rd of this year, an alien by the name of “The Vanguard” will arrive on Earth to warn the human race of imminent destruction.

The alien known as The Vanguard, according to the TikToker, will arrive ahead of another alien society known as The Distants. 

Alien invasion. (credit: WALLPAPER FLARE) Alien invasion. (credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)

Why the aliens plan to destroy Earth

“The Distants destroyed The Vanguard's home,” the TikTok time traveler explains. The Vanguard’s razed home lies 20 lightyears away from Earth. The Distants, the TikToker claims, are coming to destroy Earth because, for the Distants, humans have become too advanced for comfort.

The distants reportedly view Earth as their property and have owned it for thousands of years. In fact, the TikToker explains, the Distants created the pyramids, which they placed on Earth in order to mark it as theirs.

The Vanguard, however, is coming ahead of the distants, as the alien does not want others to suffer the same fate that his planet suffered.

“The Vanguard will reach Earth first, to warn us, and bring 12,000 people to another inhabitable planet, called Kepler-186f,” writes the time-traveler.

The TikToker goes on to warn the audience to be prepared for the arrival of the Vanguard, as the alien’s arrival is an opportunity to save the human race.

The self-proclaimed time traveler has accrued over 60 thousand followers on TikTok. Their videos regularly get hundreds of thousands. Some have received well over a million views.



