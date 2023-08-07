The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Westboro Baptist Church: 'Hawaii will be destroyed'

According to the fundamentalist church, now that the warners have failed, divine retribution is imminent.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 7, 2023 20:22
Members of the Westboro Baptist Church of Topeka, Kansas, protest outside the venue of "The Response", an event billed by its organizer, Texas Governor Rick Perry, as a call to prayer for a nation in crisis, at the Reliant stadium in Houston August 6, 2011. (photo credit: REUTERS/RICHARD CARSON)
Members of the Westboro Baptist Church of Topeka, Kansas, protest outside the venue of "The Response", an event billed by its organizer, Texas Governor Rick Perry, as a call to prayer for a nation in crisis, at the Reliant stadium in Houston August 6, 2011.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RICHARD CARSON)

The US island state of Hawaii will be destroyed by God, according to a Friday news release from the controversial Westboro Baptist Church (WBC).

According to the church the churches of Hawaii have failed to sufficiently warn Hawaiians of the consequences of sin.

WBC has a history of picketing the funerals of fallen United States soldiers, espousing an extremist Christian fundamentalist theology, and brandishing signs that have messages such as “God hates fags” or “God hates Israel,”

The WBC news release announces that “it is in the nature of the human to sin against the Creator,” citing scripture from the New Testament to buttress the claim. 

The “watchmen,” explains the WBC, or those who are tasked with warning sinners of the destruction that is coming for them as a result of their sins, have shirked their divinely mandated role.

Westboro Baptists Picketing a Jewish Community Center, 2010. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Westboro Baptists Picketing a Jewish Community Center, 2010. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Instead, the WBC claims, they “have championed the cause of idolatry, fornication, adultery, sodomy, pride – every behavior God called abominable and swore would bring destruction.”

So, according to the fundamentalist church, now that the warners have failed, divine retribution is imminent.

The church warns that coming for Hawaii is “a shaking of heaven and earth so severe [that] the islands will be literally undone [and] the people will perish.”

The WBC will go preach at Hawaiian churches

The WBC however, highlights its own magnanimity despite the Island’s apocalyptic fate. It states that the church recognizes that some in Hawaii will be saved, and because of this, WBC members, who are also “watchers,” will go to the state in order to preach warnings to the Hawaiian churches.

The news release highlights that church members would be preaching at three different Hawaii churches on Sunday. It also notes the specific times, and locations the evangelism will occur in a schedule that indicates that the WBC would not be at any location for more than 30 minutes.

The churches of Hawaii have doomed the inhabitants with lies about the eternal God,” the WBC release writes using all capital letters. “The watchers must (and will) publicly pronounce the warning.”



