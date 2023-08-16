The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Florida man pretends to be vet, kills pregnant Chihuahua

61-year-old Sanchez was a pet groomer, not a vet, and performed a C-Section with non-medical grade equiptment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 06:12
A Chihuahua dog looks on during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. (photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)
A Chihuahua dog looks on during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021.
(photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

61-year-old Floridian man Osvaldo Sanchez was charged with animal abuse and practicing veterinary medicine without a license after he was alleged to have identified himself as a vet and operated on a pregnant dog, according to a release by Collier County Sheriff’s Office made on August 11.

The now-deceased dog, named Sugar, was a 6-year-old pregnant Chihuahua who was struggling to give birth. Sugar’s owners contacted Sanchez as he had previously made himself known to them as a vet.

Investigations revealed Sanchez was a dog groomer, not a licensed vet. 

“Pets’ lives are at risk if unlicensed individuals perform surgery, prescribe medication and claim to provide needed care,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “Such individuals who believe they can operate outside the law will be arrested and held accountable – our dedicated detectives will see to it.”

The unfortunate circumstances surrounding Sugar’s death

Sanchez performed a C-section on Sugar and spayed her in a mobile office that had been converted into an unofficial ambulance. Sanchez removed still-born puppies from Sugar and charged her owners $600 USD from the botched procedure that later cost Sugar her life. 

A Chihuahua dog wears a sombrero hat before participating in the 'Running of the Chihuahuas' dog race as part of Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Washington, U.S., May 4, 2019. (credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)A Chihuahua dog wears a sombrero hat before participating in the 'Running of the Chihuahuas' dog race as part of Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Washington, U.S., May 4, 2019. (credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)

On May 25, Sugar’s owners took her to an emergency 24 hour vet, who quickly realized that something was amiss with her past medical treatment. The doctors noted that Sugar’s stitches from the incision of the C-section were done with non-surgical grade string. Sugar passed later that night from an infection she contracted from the surgery.

A doctor at the 24 hour vet had said that it was likely Sugar would have survived if she was treated by a licensed vet.

