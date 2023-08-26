The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Watch these planes land! The world's most dangerous airports

With no mountains to navigate, enough runways to keep planes landing continuously, and no extreme weather, Ben Gurion must be smooth sailing compared to some of these airports.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 26, 2023 04:53

Updated: AUGUST 26, 2023 04:54
A Cessna C550 on a runway (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Cessna C550 on a runway
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Flights to and from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport can feel very routine and unexciting. Not every airport can be so fortunate.

With no mountains to navigate, enough runways to keep planes landing continuously, and no extreme weather, Ben Gurion must be smooth sailing compared to some airports.

Paro International Airport in the tiny Himalayan hermit kingdom of Bhutan is considered one of the most challenging airports to land at. What makes the landing so tricky?

The airport is nestled in the valleys of the Himalayan foothills, so a precise approach is required; pilots attempting to land here need special training to manage it.

When approaching the airport, the runway can only be seen at the last minute after closely strafing the mountainside and is located right after a river, making the landing very tricky.

Gustaf III Airport on the famous Caribbean resort island of St. Barthélemy (St. Barts) is considered one of the most dangerous airports in the world.

The airport's runway is notoriously short at just over 2000 feet (just under 650m) this makes landing very tricky but when combined with the steep angle needed to land the flight becomes much more dangerous.

The airport is regularly braved by holidaymakers wishing to stay at the island's many resorts as well as those wanting to hop over to nearby Caribbean islands such as Sint Maarten.

Remote danger

Easter Island has the world's most remote airport, which is roughly 2,300 miles (3,700 km) from the nearest airport located in Santiago, Chile.

As a result landing at the airport is highly regimented with only one plane allowed to fly there at the same time.

The reason for this is that should one plane breaks down on the runway there will be no diversion point for the second plane leaving it stranded in the air. 



