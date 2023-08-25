A 10-year-old orphan who escaped the war in Ukraine was helped up by Israeli security officials at Ben Gurion Airport on Friday evening, Ynet reported.

The Interior Ministry initially requested to deport the child, who reportedly arrived in Israel with his uncle and legal guardian Oleksander, who is married to an Israeli woman.

According to Ynet, Oleksandr recently left the Ukrainian Armed Forces and immediately worked to reunite with his wife in Israel, with the ultimate goal of living in the Holy Land.

The child has been orphaned from birth and has no communication with his parents, the report noted.

Due to the sensitive nature of the situation, Oleksandr decided to arrive in Israel with the 10-year-old, named by Ynet as Yvgeny Kosreiev.

An El Al plane in Ben Gurion Airport (credit: REUTERS)

Following the initial refusal to let them enter the country, attorneys from the Tomer Warsha law firm appealed for their refusal, arguing the decision to deport them was "unreasonable."

Later on Friday, the Interior Ministry said that it would allow their entry into Israel for bail in the sum of up to 40 thousand shekels. Oleksandr and his wife agreed to pay the fee and they were subsequently permitted entry "for the purpose of regulating their status [in Israel]."