Meteor flies over Colorado, sparking bright flash of light - report

The meteor in question reportedly shone in a bright streak of light as it soared through the sky at around 3.33 a.m. It was likely part of the Perseids meteor shower.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 17:45
Meteor shower (photo credit: REUTERS)
Meteor shower
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A bright flash of light shone above the sky of Colorado early Sunday morning as what appears to be a meteor flew overhead, according to local media reports.

The meteor in question reportedly shone in a bright streak of light as it soared through the sky at around 3.33 a.m., with several locals sharing videos of the meteor online.

According to local NBC affiliate 9NEWS, the meteor was likely part of the Perseids meteor shower.

The Perseids are usually the most visible meteor shower of the year, coming in annually in the summer. Its peak has long since passed, but its larger meteors tend to be more common in August.

What is a meteorite?

Meteors originate from asteroids or other large bodies in space. Asteroids under a meter in size are simply known as meteoroids.

An asteroid is seen heading toward Earth in this illustrative image (credit: PIXABAY) An asteroid is seen heading toward Earth in this illustrative image (credit: PIXABAY)

When meteoroids or very small asteroids impact the Earth's atmosphere, they become visible but largely disintegrate, sometimes forming bright fireballs in the process. Anything left upon impact is what is known as a meteorite.

This explosion is what usually befalls most meteors that enter the Earth's atmosphere.

Aaron Reich contributed to this report.



