70-year-old woman shares three tips to look 20 years younger

Discover the secrets behind the youthful appearance of a 70-year-old woman. These three simple tips can help you maintain a youthful look and feel.

By MAARIV
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 15:37
A 70-year-old woman has revealed her anti-aging secrets that keep her looking 20 years younger. In a TikTok video that garnered over 30,000 likes, she shared her three daily practices for maintaining her youthful appearance.

@thirtywaves, the woman's niece, introduced her aunt in the video, stating, "This is my aunt who is 70 years old, and she's about to share her three main secrets to combat skin aging. They are simple yet effective."

Tip No. 1

The first tip she shared was to avoid stretching and rubbing the skin. She compared it to old leather shoes, explaining that stretching them would cause wrinkles. Instead, she advocated patting the facial skin gently and avoiding rubbing the eyes with makeup remover wipes.

Tip No. 2 

Her second tip was to wash your face only once a day. The 70-year-old explained, "I only wash my face at night using my fingertips, gently splashing water and patting it dry with a towel." Her niece added that excessive washing strips away natural oils, essential for preventing wrinkles and maintaining skin health.

@thirtywaves Simple but it works?! ‍♀️ #skincareroutine #antiaging #antiagingskincare #antiagingtips #lifeadvice #youngerself #fyp #youngerme #foryou ♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) - 山口夕依

Tip No. 3

The third and final tip was to incorporate retinol into the skincare routine. The woman advised viewers to obtain retinol ointment with a doctor's prescription, emphasizing its affordability. She revealed that she applies the cream on her forehead, cheeks, neck, chest, lips, and sides of her eyes. Additionally, she recommended maintaining a balanced diet and moderate alcohol consumption.

Viewers praised the 70-year-old woman for her stunning appearance, noting that she looks 20 years younger than her age. "Phenomenal!" exclaimed one viewer. Shani commented, "I would never guess you are 70 years old. You look no older than 50."

By following these three simple tips, you, too, can achieve a youthful and radiant appearance. Incorporate these practices into your daily routine, and enjoy looking and feeling younger.



