E-cigarettes reduce testicle size and sperm count - new study

A groundbreaking study uncovers the harmful effects of electronic cigarettes on male reproductive health.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 10, 2023 05:07

Updated: SEPTEMBER 10, 2023 05:13
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Scientists conducted an innovative study to examine the impact of electronic cigarettes on testicle size and sperm count in rats. Since mice and rats share anatomical, physiological, and genetic similarities with humans, they are commonly used in such experiments.

The results obtained from these rodent trials are likely applicable to human users of e-cigarettes, the scientists said.

The panish journal, Revista Internacional de Andrología, published the findings of the study, which involved assessing testicle size and sperm count in rats prior to commencing laboratory tests.

How the experiment worked

The average rat typically possesses around 98.5 million sperm per milliliter of semen. During the study, the rats were divided into three groups. The first group was exposed to smoke from "Winston" brand cigarettes, the second group was exposed to vapor from e-cigarettes, while the third group served as the control with no exposure.

The rats in the smoke or vapor groups were subjected to twice-daily exposure for one hour each time. The research team discovered that the sperm count decreased to approximately 95.1 million sperm per milliliter of semen in the e-cigarette group, compared to 89 million in the traditional cigarette smoke group. Additionally, the rats exposed to cigarette smoke had smaller testicles compared to those exposed to e-cigarette vapor.

Researchers comment

Drawing conclusions from their findings, the researchers stated: "This study demonstrates alterations in testicular histopathology, spermogram, and oxidative stress parameters in rats exposed to cigarette smoke and electronic cigarette vapor. It is crucial to consider that vapor, previously regarded as 'harmless,' may escalate oxidative stress and induce morphological changes in the testicles."

They further emphasized the need for additional research to fully comprehend the impact of smoking and e-cigarette use on the male reproductive system, particularly in regard to post-exposure sperm count results. Despite this, the study presents an exciting opportunity to deepen our understanding of the consequences of smoking and e-cigarette usage on male reproductive health.



