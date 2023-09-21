If you've ever wondered what happens to us after death, Emily Dexter may give you the answer you've been looking for. The 31-year-old caller said that she regularly speaks with the dead, and that they explain to her where their spirits go after their passing.

"When we leave the world, we go to what I lovingly call a 'spiritual spa day,'" Dexter, of Lake Tahoe, California, told Southwest News.

"This period can last between a week, a year or even five years, depending on the person and his path."

"After that, we continue on our way - which usually includes jumping back to check on our loved ones - and move on to our next lives.”

The medium revealed that she realized that she had supernatural communication abilities as early as childhood. She claimed that she used to speak with the dead while playing in the forest where she supposedly met relatives who were no longer alive. A black and white photo of an old cemetery. (credit: RAWPIXEL)

Chatting with ghosts

"Ever since I can remember I've been seeing the dead. But it wasn't strange or scary to me because I thought it was normal and that everyone experiences it," she said.

It wasn't until she turned eight that Dexter realized her abilities might be different.

"I told my mother about all the strange things that were happening to me and she thought I was imagining it."

According to Dexter, when she reached her 20s she accepted the strange abilities that she had been given and integrated them into her daily life.

"People who are no longer alive often try to convey a message to us," she explained.

"We don't necessarily see them, but you can hear them or feel that they are by your side."

She stated that the spirits of our loved ones often try to guide us or help us in life.

“We must treat the spirits of the dead as a team that works to help us live the way we would like,” Dexter concluded.