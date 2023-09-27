UK woman devours 7,500-calorie, 42-food meal in just 10 minutes

Leah Shutkever may appear to be an ordinary young woman at first glance, but she has achieved a remarkable feat as the new world record holder for the fastest breakfast consumption.

Shutkever recently shared a video on her YouTube channel, demonstrating how she achieved the record-breaking feat by devouring a colossal meal consisting of no fewer than 42 different food items, amounting to a staggering 7,500 calories.

Leah, aged 33 and hailing from Birmingham, accomplished this culinary feat in a mere 10 minutes and 15 seconds at The Hungry Hossee. She obliterated the previous record, previously clocked at 11 minutes and 55 seconds, according to the cafe's proprietors.

So, what exactly does this notorious "devil's breakfast" entail? Well, it's not your typical omelet and veggie breakfast. According to the Daily Star, this extraordinary meal comprises six sausages, six rashers of bacon, six scrambled eggs, six hash browns, six slices of black pudding, six servings of baked beans, six tomatoes, and six giant mushrooms – all accompanied by six slices of toasted bread.

Here's how she accomplished this incredible feat:

Think it sounds easy? Tom Allured-Rowley, the cafe's owner, remarked, "We have had over 100 people try it, but just two have finished it. We had a bloke come in recently, and he completed the challenge in 53 minutes 42 seconds.”

Eric Castle, a 45-year-old participant in the challenge, gave up rather swiftly: "I thought I could demolish it, but I had to give up after 45 minutes. I thought my belt was going to ping off – it is, as they say, a devil of a breakfast to finish."

Leah herself reflected on the experience, stating, "The staff and­ ­audience were genuinely lovely and it was a really positive experience."