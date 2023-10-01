Sheep's high adventure: Flock devours 100 kg of cannabis in Greece

Extreme weather conditions, including scorching heatwaves, wildfires, and devastating floods wreaked havoc in Greece during the summer, decimating vast swathes of farmland and leaving surviving animals in dire straits.

But in the midst of this crisis, a curious and unexpected event unfolded. A flock of sheep, driven by their hunger for fresh pasture, embarked on a bizarre journey after inadvertently consuming in a cannabis crop.

Reports emerged of the sheep exhibiting extraordinary behavior—leaping to impressive heights, running in frenzied circles, and uncontrollably shaking. Their destination? A medical cannabis greenhouse in Greece, where they dined on the remaining plants.

Credit: INGIMAGE

A baaaad trip: Sheep eat 100 kilograms of marijuana

The flock had initially roamed the waterlogged plains of Thessaly in central Greece, desperately searching for sustenance. Eventually, their journey led them to a greenhouse near the city of Almyros, where they devoured approximately 100 kilograms of cannabis, as reported by TheNewspaper.gr.

The shepherd, alarmed by the sheep's peculiar antics, promptly sought the expertise of a veterinarian, who confirmed that the animals were unmistakably under the influence of cannabis.

The owner of the cannabis crop shared his incredulity, stating, he was, torn between laughter and tears. After the extreme weather destroyed huge swathes of their cannabis crop, the sheep ended up consuming what little remained.