'Screws, earphones, magnets': Man's stomach filled with sharp objects

In a startling and unusual medical case, a man in his thirties recently sought help after experiencing severe abdominal pain. What doctors discovered during his examination left them astonished.

Kuldeep Singh, a 35-year-old resident of Moga, Punjab, India, had been plagued by stomach pains for two years. His condition took a worrisome turn when his body temperature started to rise. Concerned about his health, he decided to admit himself to Moga Medicity Hospital on Tuesday, September 26.

The medical team at the hospital promptly ordered an X-ray to investigate the source of his distress, and the results were nothing short of shocking.

A tough situation to stomach: How a man ate 60 sharp objects

The X-ray revealed an array of foreign objects in Singh's stomach, composed of various materials, none of which were remotely edible. Doctors diagnosed him with Pica syndrome, an eating disorder characterized by the compulsion to consume non-food items, such as dirt, ice, hair, coal, paper, sand, and more.

Hospital director Ajmer Singh Kalra commented on the findings, stating that the X-ray results revealed an assortment of objects inside the patient's stomach, screws, headphones, and various other items, giving them no choice but to proceed with surgery. The intricate procedure, which lasted approximately three hours, was carried out by gastroenterologist Vishavnoor Kalra.

Klara elaborated on the condition, explaining, "Pica is an eating disorder in which a person eats things not usually considered food. Since he had eaten sharp objects, there were severe wounds in his stomach. Even though the surgery was carried out successfully, he is still on a ventilator and is critical."

Astonishingly, Singh's family members were completely unaware of his underlying problem.