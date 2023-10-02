You're using aluminum foil wrong: Here's how to use it right

If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, you've likely noticed that aluminum foil, commonly used for food wrapping and oven cooking, has two sides that appear slightly different. But did you know that each side serves a unique purpose?

Dan Fox, who shares kitchen tricks and tips on various platforms, recently posted a brief video on Instagram, unveiling the significance of choosing the right side of foil based on your food. Surprisingly, it depends on whether you're wrapping cold or hot foods. When wrapping cold items, opt for the less shiny, matte-colored side on the inside. Conversely, for hot foods, wrap them with the shiny side facing inward and the dull side on the outside.

According to Dan, the shiny side can withstand higher temperatures, a discovery that left his followers amazed. English chef Tom Kerridge also weighed in on the matter. In a 2019 appearance on a BBC program, he emphasized, "There are two sides to tin foil, there's the shiny side and the not-so-shiny side. Always remember, dull side up, shiny side down, it's the reflective side that's going to reflect as much heat back as possible."

So, for future reference, when dealing with hot pans or hot food, ensure the shiny side is inside the wrap, with the dull side facing outwards. This practice will help keep your food hot for a more extended period.

So should is it shiny side in, dull side out?

However, not everyone agrees with the importance of this distinction, including experts at Reynolds, a leading aluminum foil brand. On their FAQ page, they clarify, "With standard and heavy duty foil, it’s perfectly fine to place your food on either side so you can decide if you prefer to have the shiny or dull side facing out. For Reynolds Wrap Non-Stick Aluminum Foil, you'll want to have the dull side facing up. A tip is that if you can read the writing on the foil then you have the right side up to get all of the benefits of non-stick foil."

So, who should you believe? The British Sun suggests keeping the shiny side inward for better heat retention, but remember that it likely won't make a significant difference if you don't.