Nathaniel Buzolic: Those who support Palestinians are the devil

The world's famous are not silent in the face of the terrible massacre of the residents of southern Israel and the abductees taken captive by Hamas in Gaza.

Some of them shared photos alongside distressing videos of the Israeli abductees, including children and elderly people.

Among them, the star of The Vampire Diaries, Nathaniel Buzolic, who uploaded a series of hard-to-watch videos of the Israeli abductees who were taken captive and are being abused.

'These videos are very disturbing'

He said: "These videos are very disturbing, I'm sorry I have to share barbaric and violent content, but what's most important is that the most people see it. The next time someone supports the pro-Palestinian movement, remember these videos, remember what they did, for the idea of freedom."

Also, Buzolic shared a video in which the little six-year-old boy was taken captive and beaten by Palestinian children.

"You see this video, it is an Israeli child who was taken captive to Gaza and now he is being abused by Palestinian children," Buzolic wrote. "If you really wondered what the true face of the Palestinian movement is, today, you have seen it. What is happening now in Israel is unprecedented, images of old women being shot and killed by Palestinian hands were exposed at bus stops, women and children were kidnapped and dragged to Gaza, children were shot in their beds while they were sleeping, 400 [now more than 700] Israelis were murdered, there are hundreds of missing and thousands injured, and many were taken as hostages and will be taken captive and used as human shields for the Palestinians in Gaza."

He added: "I will be clear, the pro-Palestinian movement is satanic, those who support the pro-Palestinian movement are the devil, we are witnessing the height of human ugliness and satanism.

"Everything the Palestinian people claimed Israel did to them - all lies - the Palestinians are doing today. Israel is trying to show the world for decades the true face of the Palestinians and today you see it. To all Israeli brothers and sisters, I will do everything I can to support you and show the world the weakness you are forced to face."

Other celebrities also expressed support

Jamie Lee Curtis (credit: FLICKR)

Other celebrities from around the world expressed their support for Israel, including the actress and comedian Amy Schumer, who shared a photo of a young woman wrapped in the Israeli flag next to the caption "Stand with Israel" to all of her 13 million followers.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and an American writer of Jewish origin, shared a photo of the Israeli flag.

Nina Dobrev, the star of The Vampire Diaries shared with her 25 million followers a series of videos with the text "Pray for Israel," including the video of the abduction of a girl to Gaza.

She wrote: "The Hamas terrorists kidnapped an Israeli girl to Gaza, marching with her in the streets and shouting Allah Akbar."

Actress Sarah Miguel also shared a photo of the Israeli flag with the caption "Now and always we support the citizens of Israel."