Chinese couple accidentally drink toilet water for 6 months

A couple from Beijing, China, found themselves in disbelief upon discovering that, for the past six months in their new apartment, they had been consuming sewage water, as reported by the Jam Press website.

The tenant, known as "Tan," along with his girlfriend, had experienced a range of health problems and skin conditions after moving in last May, and suspected it was caused by an issue with their water pipes.

Both developed mysterious coughs, and Tan, in particular, reported hair loss and facial acne. Their suspicions grew worse when they realized they hadn't paid their water bill for several months, yet the water supply continued unabated in their $1,400-per-month rented apartment.

Tan conducted tests on the property's water meters, confirming his suspicions that something was awry: When the water flow was turned on, the water meters didn't register it.

A horrifying discovery: Chinese apartment renters drink sewage for six months

After being consulted by the couple, a plumber made a shocking discovery — an unusual pipe had connected the bathroom pipes to the tap water for the past six months, rendering all the water in the apartment contaminated. The couple had unwittingly consumed, bathed, and cooked with sewage water.

While the plumber promptly fixed the issue, the tenants say they still experience lingering negative health effects. Tan is now pursuing financial compensation from the apartment owners, asserting that some tenants resorted to drawing water from a nearby well. Allegedly, the well water passed quality tests only in March, but was intended solely for flushing toilets and watering plants. Advertisement

The tenant insists that he and his girlfriend were unaware of this arrangement before moving in, and negotiations with the property owners are ongoing.