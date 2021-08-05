The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Kidnap victim says Hitler-loving captor treated her like Nazi casualty

Natascha Kampusch, 33, was reportedly abducted by Wolfgang Priklopil when she was 10-years-old in Vienna, Austria. She was kept in a cell underneath his garage for eight years.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 5, 2021 00:37
German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Natascha Kampusch, a childhood kidnap victim, said in a new book that her captor admired Hitler and wanted her to feel like Nazi victims, Sky News reported
Kampusch, 33, was reportedly abducted by Wolfgang Priklopil when she was 10-years-old while on her way to school in Vienna, Austria. She was kept in a cell underneath his garage for eight years. 
In her second book about the ordeal, 10 Years of Freedom, Kampusch revealed that like the Nazis did to Jewish victims, Priklopil gave her little to eat, forced heavy labor and shaved her head. Her previous book, 3,096 Days, was also adapted into a film. 
Sky News reported that the victim kept a diary on toilet paper, which she stashed in a box to hide from Priklopil.
One entry read: "At least 60 blows in the face. Ten to 15 nausea-inducing fist blows to the head. One strike with the fist with full weight to my right ear."

After her escape, Priklopil reportedly killed himself and Kampusch was offered his home as compensation for the trauma, but she chose not to reside there. 


