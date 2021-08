Kidnap victim says Hitler-loving captor treated her like Nazi casualty

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

One entry read: "At least 60 blows in the face. Ten to 15 nausea-inducing fist blows to the head. One strike with the fist with full weight to my right ear."

Natascha Kampusch, a childhood kidnap victim, said in a new book that her captor admired Hitler and wanted her to feel like Nazi victims, Sky News reported Kampusch, 33, was reportedly abducted by Wolfgang Priklopil when she was 10-years-old while on her way to school in Vienna, Austria. She was kept in a cell underneath his garage for eight years.In her second book about the ordeal, 10 Years of Freedom, Kampusch revealed that like the Nazis did to Jewish victims , Priklopil gave her little to eat, forced heavy labor and shaved her head. Her previous book, 3,096 Days, was also adapted into a film.Sky News reported that the victim kept a diary on toilet paper, which she stashed in a box to hide from Priklopil.After her escape, Priklopil reportedly killed himself and Kampusch was offered his home as compensation for the trauma, but she chose not to reside there.