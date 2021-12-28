The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel belongs to the Jews - opinion

If we fail to open the gates for them we jeopardize this crucial connection between Diaspora Jewry and Israel. This relationship is being tested.

By ODED REVIVI
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 20:26
THE US DELEGATION takes part in the opening ceremony of the 20th Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem in 2017. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
THE US DELEGATION takes part in the opening ceremony of the 20th Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem in 2017.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Once we look beyond the severe public health threat posed by COVID, the impact the pandemic has had upon the foundations of communities and even countries is astounding.
The very fabric that binds societies together – communal unity, neighborly generosity – is fraying from the stress. But in Israel, the threat is even more pronounced as we are currently in danger of permanently damaging the relationship between Israelis and our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora.
COVID is frightening. It is a cause for serious concern. But if we continue to act as if Israel belongs only to Israelis, unilaterally closing the country to the rest of the Jewish nation, it is unclear if we will ever recover from the consequences. 
The connection between Israel and Diaspora Jewry has always been a strategic asset. The Jews of Britain pushed for the Balfour Declaration on behalf of the Jews in Palestine. Influential Jews throughout the world utilized their unique influence with governments throughout the globe to influence the United Nations vote.
Over the years, issues of Jewish law have threatened to undermine this connection – access to the Western Wall, conversion and other disagreements have jeopardized Israel’s relationship with Jews around the world. But a non-halachic issue now stands to ruin this relationship. We must work to understand and address the harm of locking out our Jewish brethren.
The Opening of the 26th World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem in 1964. (credit: MOSHE PRIDAN / GPO)The Opening of the 26th World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem in 1964. (credit: MOSHE PRIDAN / GPO)
The Zionist Congress, which operated from the time of Herzl, through the Balfour Declaration, until even after Israel’s Declaration of Independence, stated that the State of Israel is the Jewish national home. And now, while the virus continues to rage, and with a growing fear of the unknown, we must remind ourselves of Israel’s unique status as a place for all Jews.
We cannot simply shut the door on those who wish to visit their home, those who wish to visit their family, and those who are considering aliyah. They are not like everyone else. They are not tourists, they are mishpacha. 
In 1929, Yosef Yekutieli, founder of the Maccabiah, said, “Hundreds and thousands of young Hebrews will come to Israel to take part in the Maccabiah, they will breathe in the air of their beloved homeland, hear lively and vibrant Hebrew, and they will return full of courage and vigor to continue their work in the Diaspora. And not only will ‘athletics’ be part of this gathering, ‘spirituality’ must also play a significant role.”
His words deserve to be heeded even today. Taglit trips, which aim to strengthen Jewish identity, prevent assimilation and introduce young people to an Israel that they can be proud of so that they can serve as ambassadors on campuses, were put on hold, even though they constituted a first-rate national need.
What right do we have to give up on this relationship, or to put in on hold? How will we be able to give back to these young people what we have withheld from them, the right to travel to their homeland, to learn and to connect with their people? Each of them has only a short window of time in which they are emotionally, physically and professionally available. The decision to deny their entry removes a plank from the bridge binding Israel and Diaspora Jewry. This cannot be tolerated.
The town of Efrat contains a high percentage of immigrants from a variety of countries. Our residents speak English, French, Portuguese and more. It has become a place that truly embodies the clause in the Declaration of Independence that says, “the State of Israel will be open to Jewish immigration and the ingathering of exiles and will work for the development of the country for the benefit of all its residents.”
I have recently met with people whose spirits are filled with longing for their parents who cannot come to visit. I have witnessed the pain of families whose relatives cannot come for celebrations. I have visited the shiva home of siblings who were forced to mourn far away from each other when they desperately needed to be together, to support each other in their grief.
Jews throughout the world have relatives in the Jewish state, and they are a significant part of the bridge that connects Diaspora Jewry with Israel. We cannot place barriers in their way.
Government ministers must understand the great challenge before them: we may be called the State of Israel, but we are a homeland for all Jews. We have a mission, we have goals, and we have brothers overseas. In this difficult time, it is the duty and responsibility of our leaders to find the safest way to allow every Jew from anywhere in the world to come and visit their home in the Land of Israel. 
If we fail to open the gates for them we jeopardize this crucial connection between Diaspora Jewry and Israel. This relationship is being tested.
We cannot fail. We must remember that Israel has always belonged to all of the Jews. 
The writer is mayor of Efrat.


Tags jewish diaspora Travel ban Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Golan development vital for region - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Archbishop of Canterbury falls for anti-Israel lies - comment

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Omer Bar Lev faces the storm over tweet on settler violence - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern

A different kind of New Year's message - comment

 By MICAH HALPERN
Angel Mas

Importance of Jewish activism against antisemitism in diaspora - opinion

 By ANGEL MAS
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
4

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
5

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by