The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel's Foreign Ministry can't strike in the midst of a global crisis - editorial

The Foreign Ministry Worker’s Union must end the strike and allow Jews the opportunity to receive visas and make Aliyah.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: MARCH 26, 2022 19:56
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid makes a public statement on the Russia-Ukraine crisis at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem,February 24, 2022. (photo credit: NIV MOSMAN, GPO)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid makes a public statement on the Russia-Ukraine crisis at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem,February 24, 2022.
(photo credit: NIV MOSMAN, GPO)

There is a war in eastern Europe, Ukraine is being ravaged, millions of people have turned overnight into refugees and NATO is amassing more troops and military equipment in Poland and along the borders with Russia.

Countries are rolling out plans to allow in refugees. After some controversy, Israel decided two weeks ago to allow in any refugee with family in Israel as well as, of course, anyone who is eligible to immigrate under the Law of Return. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced plans for the United States to allow in 100,000 refugees from Ukraine.

While this is happening, Jews around the world are considering their future. Some see the war in Europe as a sign of bad things to come and are contemplating their own Aliyah to Israel. The problem is that they cannot get visas to come to Israel.

The reason – there is a Foreign Ministry Worker’s Union strike that has forced consulates and embassies overseas to suspend the issuance of visas and other consular work needed for people to be able to immigrate to Israel. While Ukraine has been exempted from the labor protest, Jews in other countries – including in Europe – are not able to move to Israel.

"I've been waiting for my visa so I can make Aliyah - but was told by the Jewish Agency representative in Paris that the Israeli Foreign Ministry workers are on strike, and therefore not issuing any new visas," one future immigrant and member of the Paris Jewish community in France told The Jerusalem Post’s Zvika Klein last week.

Over 50 French Jews are waiting for their visas to be issued in order to immigrate to Israel - and the process is not moving forward for many others as well.

PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata greet a young Ukrainian who arrived in Israel this week. (credit: NOGA MALSA) PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata greet a young Ukrainian who arrived in Israel this week. (credit: NOGA MALSA)

In the US, potential olim say that while the consulates are supplying visas, they are not issuing new passports. "What COVID-19 didn't do to the state of Aliyah, the Foreign Ministry strike is doing - killing the Aliyah process," said a senior official in a European Jewish Organization.

Yomtob Kalfon, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Eligibility for the Law of Return and Diaspora Relations met with Jewish Agency officials in France last week.

"It is inconceivable that due to a union dispute in the Foreign Ministry, Jews will not be able to immigrate to Israel at all times and in any situation,” said the Yamina Knesset member. “For 74 years, Jews made Aliyah during times of war and even pandemic - there is no reason to stop Aliyah now.”

The idea that during a war in Europe Israel would not process Aliyah applications is something like an oxymoron. Israel’s raison d’etre was to serve as a place where Jews can always seek refuge. The fact that war is once again ravaging parts of Europe and people cannot immigrate to Israel undermines this purpose.

The responsibility to end this strike falls on a number of people. First and foremost are Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. Also responsible is Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, whose office needs to come up with a plan that will help end the strike.

In principle, we don’t disagree with the reason the workers union is striking. For too long, Israeli diplomats have been underpaid and treated poorly by the state. It is time that they receive proper compensation for their hard work, illustrated no better than by the admirable work many have done in recent weeks along the borders with Ukraine.

But striking is not a solution at a time like this. Jews from around the world considering their future need to be able to know that Israel’s gates are open to them. Having them become stuck in a bureaucratic nightmare does not provide an image of an Israel that is supposed to be the home that we have yearned for and sacrificed so much to establish, build and defend.

End this strike and allow Jews - from wherever they are – the opportunity to receive visas and make Aliyah. Send the right message to the Jewish nation and the rest of the world – that when there is a global crisis, Israel does everything it can.



Tags Israel aliyah protests strike diaspora jews Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine claims more Wagner mercenaries trying to assassinate Zelensky

RUSSIAN PARATROOPERS run toward aircraft during an operation said to take control of an airfield, in this still image taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.
2

Zelensky strikes the wrong note to bring Knesset to his side - analysis

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, March 20, 2022.
3

Bennett: Russia no longer wants to replace Zelensky or demilitarize Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Russian spy chief arrested, officials split over Ukraine invasion - report

Law enforcement officers guard the entrance to Domodedovo airport as part of increased security measures following the deadly blast, January 2011
5

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by