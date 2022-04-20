The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel's politics have turned into a pyramid structure - opinion

Israel's current politics surround three controversies: Pro vs anti Bibi, Traditional vs Liberal and right vs left

By MOSHE KLUGHAFT
Published: APRIL 20, 2022 19:48
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett sits between Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli in the Knesset. It’s not surprising that the coalition is made up of liberal religious and secular Jews. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett sits between Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli in the Knesset. It’s not surprising that the coalition is made up of liberal religious and secular Jews.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israeli public life has undergone dramatic changes over the last few years.

In the past, certain groups would stand up against others. The red against the blue. Belonging to a certain group meant that you accepted their platform and voted along party lines. This was referred to as identity politics and voting was a positive action that party members followed as a way to express their solidarity with their team. How each person voted was an expression of personal identity, more than a symbol of support of one political party or camp over another.

We’ve gotten comfortable with the classical way people identify either with the right-wing or left-wing camp, Likud or Labor, a religious or secular party. Each person accepts upon themselves the values of the individual they voted for. This, however, is no longer the way things work.

A new era has begun, which can be explained using the Pyramid Principle for controversies.

This pyramid comprises three controversies that currently divide Israeli society, according to the following priorities:

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Knesset plenum, February 7, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Knesset plenum, February 7, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Pro-Bibi vs Anti-Bibi 

Traditional vs Liberal

Rightists vs Leftists

What characterizes this controversy pyramid is a new dynamic in which people no longer define themselves depending on their opinions, the groups they identify with, but instead according to the controversy pyramid.

This is not a positive action, but a negative one. The bottom controversy in the pyramid swallows up the smaller middle one, as well as the even smaller one on top, too. The controversy concerning Netanyahu takes precedence over the controversy dealing with the traditional/liberal question, and they both take precedence over the Right/Left controversy.

As would be expected, the classic Right vs Left paradigm has been pushed to the margins. Some people might maintain that Israeli society as a whole has shifted to the Right in recent years due to the unrelenting waves of terrorism. 

Some people define themselves as being passively right-wing, saying that goes along with being a patriotic citizen, and yet the division of people into the categories of Left vs Right no longer characterizes Israeli society, and so it has been removed to the most marginal part of the controversy pyramid.

The classic religious vs secular discourse has also been pushed aside, especially considering that many people place themselves at various spots along the religious/secular spectrum. In both the Sephardi and Ashkenazi communities, there are many who consider themselves traditional. Some haredim are more modern, whereas others are more fundamentalist. 

The controversy pyramid has registered all of these changes. In fact, it’s not at all surprising that the current Knesset coalition is made up of liberal religious and secular Jews, with no haredim or traditional secular members.

This controversy pyramid has resulted in an unprecedented situation: A coalition of Netanyahu opponents that is made up of people who come from both the Left and Right, religious and secular Jews, Arabs and Jews. In fact, the only thing everyone has in common is that they are anti-Netanyahu. The controversy pyramid has officially shaped our country.

Instead of supporting agendas, the controversy pyramid allows Israelis to oppose rival agendas together with other people with whom and support the idea of a Greater Israel, I can still be a partner of someone who opposes Netanyahu and supports giving up parts of Israel. If I consider myself a liberal who supports conversion reform, I can still be a partner of someone who thinks that there should be budgeting for families of terrorists. 

Moreover, people on the economic right (capitalists) and left (socialists) can find themselves together in this pyramid, so long as they share a similar view vis-à-vis the Netanyahu issue, since in the new pyramid structure, the Bibi question trumps all other statuses.

The unraveling of the Israeli government’s coalition reflects the existence of this new pyramid. Recently, Idit Silman abruptly resigned, depriving the coalition of its slim majority, claiming that it violated Judaism’s values. She didn’t resign as a result of a Left vs Right issue, which is no longer considered sufficient cause to break up the new order.

The controversy pyramid might be temporary, but this is the model that has been in control of operations for the last four election campaigns. It could fall apart after a plea bargain, but it’s possible that it is strong enough to remain intact.

What we do know by now, is that we can no longer deny its existence.

The writer is an international strategic adviser and campaign manager to political leaders around the world, as well as a former adviser to Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Translated by Hannah Hochner.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Politics government
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
4

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
5

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by