The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel Independence Day IAF flyover should be above politics - editorial

The flyovers cover a vast area – from the far North to the deep South – in an attempt to enable the largest number of Israelis to catch a view of the procession.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: APRIL 25, 2022 21:22
Medical staff at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center wave at an Israel Air Force flyover on Independence Day (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Medical staff at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center wave at an Israel Air Force flyover on Independence Day
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

One of the highlights of Independence Day for many Israelis is the annual Israel Air Force flyover. The synchronized dance in the sky with its colored plumage and majestic choreography is a much-looked forward to tradition that symbolizes the sovereign Jewish state capable of defending itself against any threat.

Families run out to their porches, and gather in yards and in the street and along the Tel Aviv beachfront as the roar of the fighter jets, the refuelers, transport planes, helicopters and reconnaissance jets approach and disappear in seconds. 

The anticipation of the flyover is always exceeded by the actual sight of the flyover, eliciting oohs and aahs and a sense of pride in the country and those who guard its on land, in the sky and on the seas 24/7 all year round.

The flyovers cover a vast area – from the far North to the deep South – in an attempt to enable the largest number of Israelis to catch a view of the procession.

The disclosure that this year’s 74th Independence Day flyover will include Hebron and nearby Kiryat Arba should therefore come as no surprise, nor should it elicit any objections.

THE CAVE of the Patriarchs in Hebron, which plays a role in the novel, photographed by a drone. (credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/REUTERS) THE CAVE of the Patriarchs in Hebron, which plays a role in the novel, photographed by a drone. (credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/REUTERS)

While past flyovers have included a number of settlements, the small Jewish community that is home to the Tomb of the Patriarchs has never been part of the event.

Within the West Bank, the route will fly over the northern Dead Sea and the Gush Etzion region as well as Moshav Hamra in the Jordan Valley, Ma’aleh Adumim and Har Adar.

Those locations, including the Jewish enclave in Hebron, are recognized by the current government as well as every Israeli government since 1967 as Israeli territory with Israeli citizens living there. Whatever their future status in a theoretical negotiated agreement with the Palestinians, the reality on the ground is the same as the reality in the air – it’s Israel.

However, the route has rankled some who don’t see it that way.

Meretz MK Mossi Raz said the flyover should not include any settlements, explaining that the planes should not pass over the “heads of millions of [Palestinian] residents living under occupation.”

Peace Now joined the criticism, adding that holding the flyover outside of Israel’s sovereign territory was illogical and disgraceful.

“It gives legitimacy to settlements established in violation of international law and not part of Israel,” the group stated.

Pushing back on the other side, Hebron Jewish community spokesperson Yishai Fleisher said on Sunday that “the flyover of the Independence Day aircraft is a symbol of the heart of Israeli independence. There is nothing more normal and more beautiful than those airplanes flying over the very essence and root of the Jewish peoplehood which is the tomb of the forefathers and foremothers in Hebron.”

The Yesha Council also welcomed the IAF’s decision to fly over the “ancestral city of Hebron, which is the cradle of the existence of the Jewish people. It is a just and worthy decision that emphasizes the right – and the source of our pride – as a country after 2,000 years of exile.”

This national tradition – perhaps called militaristic by some on the Left, but generally accepted and embraced as a welcome and integral part of the Independence Day celebrations – has suddenly turned political.

The military related to the controversy on Monday, releasing a statement saying that: “The IDF is a state body, and any attempt to assign a political statement or message to the flyover route is devoid of any basis.

“In previous years, the flyover passed over areas in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, as well as other areas in the State of Israel, from [Kibbutz] Dan to Eilat,” the IDF said. “Flight routes change from time to time, with the planes scheduled to overfly localities with more than 30,000 residents in order to pass over as many of the country’s citizens as possible. This year’s flyover will pass over the southern Hebron hills, on the shortest flight path from Hatzerim base to Jerusalem.”

Protesting the flyover including Hebron or any other Israeli-controlled area in the West Bank, just as celebrating it as a recognition of legitimacy, is cheapening and sullying the long-standing tradition of the military representing all Israelis, no matter their political affiliation or their geographical location.

Some things – like the annual IAF flyover – should be miles above politics.



Tags Hebron IAF Settlements independence day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
2

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
3

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
4

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
5

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by