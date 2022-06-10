The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Fake news has real consequences - opinion

In the fight against fake news, an achievement, even if partial, may prevent the next flare-up.

By IDAN ROLL
Published: JUNE 10, 2022 22:09
DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER Idan Roll: ‘Misinformation and fake news against Israel is posing a strategic challenge.’ (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER Idan Roll: ‘Misinformation and fake news against Israel is posing a strategic challenge.’
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Today, it is clear that misinformation and fake news can have real-life consequences that reach far beyond social media. Whether it is the fabricated stories about the Washington pizzeria in 2016, the conspiracy theories that Jews created COVID-19 to make money, or the lies spread by anti-Israel figures of Israel’s supposed desecration of the Temple Mount, all ended up having an actual impact in reality.

Public diplomacy is an important tool in the fight against fake news and attempts to delegitimize Israel. It is not just for hasbara (explain actions, whether or not they are justified) purposes, when used strategically, it has a real power to save lives. Therefore, whether we are addressing manipulated trending videos versus truth-telling content or between a simplistic and false picture versus a comprehensive explanation of a complex reality, the arena of public opinion can buttress Israel’s right to defend itself.

Victory will not be achieved on the battlefield alone. It includes preserving the legitimacy of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. Israel’s national security is directly affected by our standing abroad and the public opinion of the international community.

Israeli security forces stand on a roof top near the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, following clashes on the compound in Jerusalem's Old City, April 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)Israeli security forces stand on a roof top near the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, following clashes on the compound in Jerusalem's Old City, April 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Recent examples

In the past month, Israel has faced a new record in incitement against our security forces surrounding the lies regarding events on the Temple Mount during Ramadan, that resulted in further unrest. This included edited videos portraying Israeli security forces as aggressors against Muslim worshipers who invaded al-Aqsa Mosque for no reason. In reality, the security forces did all in their power to allow a record high number of peaceful worshipers to attend the Ramadan prayers, while a radical minority of rioters hurled Molotov cocktails, fireworks and rocks from the mosque’s compound.

During the month of Ramadan, we did everything we could to maintain the status quo on the Temple Mount, allow freedom of worship for all religions, and protect the safety and security of all worshippers. A good testimony to that was the Holy Fire ceremony, which took place in a peaceful and safe manner thanks to the hundreds of soldiers and policemen that were spread across the Old City of Jerusalem. All the while, extremists did not cease their attempts to defame Israel and its security forces, putting both Jews and Muslims at risk as a result.

In the fight against fake news, an achievement, even if partial, may prevent the next flare-up. In this challenging arena, we at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – together with our partners at other governmental agencies and civil society organizations – are working day in and day out to showcase our commitment to peace and stability, share trustworthy information and answer difficult questions.

Misinformation and fake news against Israel is posing a strategic challenge. By tackling this challenge, we are promoting a safer and more stable reality for everyone.

The writer is deputy minister of foreign affairs.



Tags Temple Mount hasbara al-aqsa Fake news
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
3

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.
4

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by