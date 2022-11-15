The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Iran has started a war on journalists - opinion

Iran's parliament voted to execute protesters who've been arrested. A few days later, they said they were actively pursuing journalists working with Iran International.

By EMILY SCHRADER
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2022 00:19
A police officer stands on duty outside the Iranian embassy in Kensington, central London December 2, 2011. (photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)
A police officer stands on duty outside the Iranian embassy in Kensington, central London December 2, 2011.
(photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)

Nationwide protests against the Islamic regime in Iran have continued there for over seven weeks with no sign of stopping and the mullahs are growing impatient. Last week, the Iranian parliament voted to execute protesters who had been arrested, which amounts to roughly 14,000 (known) people.

Only a few days later, the regime announced they are actively pursuing journalists working with the network Iran International – and even arrested the sister of slain wrestler Navid Afkari, falsely accusing her of being a journalist for Iran International. Yet there’s one place Iranian regime leaders and supporters are safe: Twitter.

In the aftermath of the regime’s announcement that they are pursuing journalists, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s Fars News agency released a graphic on social media with the faces and names of Iranian journalists abroad with the text, “wanted dead or alive.” These threats were amplified across that platform by pro-regime accounts, including those with tens of thousands of followers, with comments comparing the journalists to Salman Rushdie, the author who for decades has lived under a fatwa, issued by the Islamic regime, to kill him.

In August, Rushdie was brutally stabbed at a public lecture by a supporter of Ayatollah Khamenei. The same week as the attack on Rushdie, Khamenei’s response was to tweet that the fatwa remains in effect for anyone who kills Rushdie.

Activists and Journalists in UK notified that they are in danger

SALMAN RUSHDIE is interviewed during the 2018 Heartland Festival in Kvaerndrup, Denmark. The same week that Rushdie was attacked this past August, Ayatollah Khamenei tweeted that the fatwa remains in effect to kill the author (credit: CARSTEN BUNDGAARD/RITZAU SCANPIX/VIA REUTERS) SALMAN RUSHDIE is interviewed during the 2018 Heartland Festival in Kvaerndrup, Denmark. The same week that Rushdie was attacked this past August, Ayatollah Khamenei tweeted that the fatwa remains in effect to kill the author (credit: CARSTEN BUNDGAARD/RITZAU SCANPIX/VIA REUTERS)

According to UK sources, hundreds of activists and journalists based in the UK have been notified by UK security that their lives are in danger by the Islamic regime over their support for the protests in the past month – or in the case of journalists, simply covering the demonstrations against the Islamic regime. 

Iran also has a long history of kidnappings and attempted kidnappings of journalists on foreign soil, including the attempted kidnapping of Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad in New York last year. Yet apparently none of this is enough for these accounts calling for violence to be removed on Twitter.

Legally speaking, the question of free speech is difficult to define, but one thing is certain: speech that explicitly calls for violence against a person or group of people, especially when it is likely to happen and possible to carry out, is not protected speech. For years, Ayatollah Khamenei and his minions have used Western social media and the Western values of free speech to propagate their nefarious extremist ideology across social media in multiple languages.

Meanwhile, the application itself is blocked in Iran by the Islamic regime for its 85 million civilians. If a dictator denies free speech to 85 million of his own citizens, why on earth does Twitter feel obligated to protect that dictator’s “right” to free speech?

Even this past week, when the 227 members of the Iranian parliament voted for the death penalty for the arrested protesters, the ayatollah was busy using Twitter to spread disinformation, falsely accusing the US and Israel of instigating the protests. 

He even tweeted about the terror attack in Shiraz, which many believe the regime itself instigated, in order to distract from the protests. The regime officials blamed ISIS and accused Israel of orchestrating with ISIS to carry out the attack.  

SADLY, THE extremist rhetoric of the ayatollah  – the leader of the US-designated terrorist organization, the IRGC, and who controls multiple proxy terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah – is nothing new. For years he has personally used the social media platform to spread calls to violence, antisemitism, and disinformation against Israel, the US, and the entire West, leading to attacks on innocent civilians on foreign soil.

The most recent and obvious example is the attack on Rushdie. Such rhetoric isn’t simply hateful or reprehensible, like much of the antisemitic and racist content on social media, but actually poses a threat of danger. For that reason, in just a few days a petition to remove the ayatollah from Twitter received over 70,000 signatures.

The Islamic regime in Iran has become an expert in using the perks of Western society to sow discord and disinformation on social media networks. Ayatollah Khamenei is a huge part of that problem and the ringleader for all manner of human rights atrocities across the world. Twitter must act to protect journalists and innocents everywhere by removing him from Twitter, as well as accounts promoting violence and calling for the assassination of members of the press.

The writer is the CEO of Social Lite Creative LLC and a human rights activist.



Tags Iran protests journalism iran protests
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

Energean finds 13 billion cubic meters of natural gas off Israel's shore

A map of Energean's drilling wells.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by