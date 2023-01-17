The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Buna and Boonah sound alike but have a little in common with each other - opinion

Over 70% of Millenials knew nothing about Australia's own connections to the Holocaust, despite it being home to the most Holocaust survivors per capita.

By RICHELLE BUDD CAPLAN
Published: JANUARY 17, 2023 02:34
AN AERIAL photo shows the I.G. Farben Complex at Buna Monowice, a sub-camp of the Auschwitz-Birkenau complex (photo credit: Yad Vashem Archives)
AN AERIAL photo shows the I.G. Farben Complex at Buna Monowice, a sub-camp of the Auschwitz-Birkenau complex
(photo credit: Yad Vashem Archives)

Homonyms may often be confusing but they can also provide a teachable moment.

A group of 40 educators from across Australia are currently participating in the Gandel Holocaust Studies Program at Yad Vashem’s International School for Holocaust Studies. These teachers, currently studying at Yad Vashem for 18 days, have the opportunity to listen to lectures by world experts, gain hands-on pedagogical tools and techniques, as well as take part in various study tours. For some of these teachers, it is the first time they have traveled outside of Australia.

During one of their sessions on various forms of Jewish resistance during the Holocaust, a Yad Vashem presenter referenced Buna Monowitz, a forced labor camp that was established in connection with IG Farben of the Buna-Weke synthetic rubber and fuel plant. Primo Levi, Elie Wiesel, Victor “Young” Perez and thousands of other Jewish prisoners struggled to survive in this Auschwitz sub-camp. Soon, a stir began in the classroom over Buna. Twelve of the teachers who live in Queensland immediately questioned how Boonah, a rural small community in their state, was connected to this history.

Buna and Boonah have some things in common

Buna and Boonah are homonyms but other than sounding alike, these two places on earth have little in common. In fact, during the Holocaust, more human beings were living in the Buna barracks than in Boonah. Boonah does have a Jewish connection, however. It appears that this little Australian town was often known as Blumbergville, after a Jewish family.

Polish born Mordechai Fox, an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor, wears a yellow Star of David on his jacket during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day (credit: REUTERS)Polish born Mordechai Fox, an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor, wears a yellow Star of David on his jacket during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day (credit: REUTERS)

In 1882, fleeing antisemitic pogroms in Eastern Europe, Levi, Adolph and Max Blumberg left Latvia, relocating to Queensland to start a new life. Many Blumbergs from Riga are in Yad Vashem’s Central Database of Shoah Victims’ Names, including Feiga Dina Blumberg, who was born just before the three Blumberg brothers embarked on their journey to Australia. Unfortunately, Feiga Dina was not as lucky as her landsman who relocated far away from their birthplace.

IN THE late summer-fall of 1941, after the German invasion of the Soviet territory, known as Operation Barbarossa, German mobile killing squads, Einsatzgruppen, along with other German police units, regular German soldiers and locally constituted formations began to en masse murder Jewish people in this region.

Buna is not only a place either but also a name. In Yad Vashem’s names database, hundreds of Jewish women named Buna have received symbolic tombstones. For example, Buna Gens was born on January 12, 1935 – exactly 88 years ago this month – to Berl and Sima Gens, who lived in Vievis, Lithuania.

Buna perished during the Holocaust but her father survived and eventually remarried, rebuilding his family life in Israel. Buna’s name has been recorded in Yad Vashem’s Hall of Names by her half-sister, Shoshana Dueck, in 2015.

During their seminar in Yad Vashem, this cohort of the Gandel Holocaust Studies Program has been studying about the Holocaust as a human chronicle, highlighting the personal stories of the victims, like Buna Gens and Feiga Dina Blumberg, who lived before and during the Holocaust within the context of wider events and processes. In addition, they are also focusing on its aftermath, including the dilemmas of many Holocaust survivors who struggled about where and how to return to life – whether to begin anew in Israel, Australia or to resettle in other continents.

According to the Gandel Holocaust Knowledge and Awareness in Australia Survey, undertaken by Deakin University and released in January 2022, a quarter of the surveyed population had little or no knowledge of the Holocaust, with that number rising to 30% among Millennials. Moreover, over 70% knew nothing about Australia’s own connections to the Holocaust, despite Australia being home to one of the largest populations of Holocaust survivors per capita.

Even once these educators return to their home countries and towns, Yad Vashem’s School staff will continue to work closely with this group of teachers throughout 2023, both online and in person in Australia. It is hoped that these dedicated teachers will make an impact on their students so that they will know more about the Holocaust, in general, and know the difference between their neighboring town and the atrocities that took place in Buna Monowitz less than 80 years ago, in particular.

The writer is the director of international relations and projects at Yad Vashem’s International School for Holocaust Studies.



Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors Yad Vashem australia Opinion
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by