The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Interacting with those whose views we hate - opinion

Within the Israeli discussion, there were moments of despair but also moments of resolve.

By ALEX SINCLAIR, JONATHAN KESSLER
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 02:02
PRO-AND anti-Israel Jewish demonstrators face each other at a rally at New York’s Times Square in 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)
PRO-AND anti-Israel Jewish demonstrators face each other at a rally at New York’s Times Square in 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)

To what extent are we willing to publicly interact with those with whom we vehemently disagree? Is there any consensus on that question among Israeli thought leaders, educators and activists?

We were curious about what would emerge from a candid conversation on this subject and assembled six highly regarded individuals for a sharing of perspectives. We specifically asked them to reveal their own red lines: with whom would they share a platform, whom would they assiduously avoid and why?

Heart of a Nation, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., that brings together American, Israeli and Palestinian changemakers who want to improve their own societies, has been exploring red lines for the past year. We’ve previously posed these questions to American Jewish thought leaders and young American activists. What follows, without attributing any of the comments cited, are insights that emerged from our discussion with Israeli leaders.

While all three of these discussions were fascinating and informative, the conversation among Israelis was the most emotionally fraught, by some distance; perhaps not surprisingly, given the societal and political context within which it took place. One participant said that the current situation in Israel makes him sick, so much so that he can barely discuss it anymore; another indicated that this was the most depressing situation she could recall in the past 20 years.

Words like “painful,” “dire,” and “crisis” peppered the conversation. The discussion mirrored the anxiety so evident in Israel today: that these are not normal times; that political disagreements are more consequential than ever before, filled with existential significance and even dread.

An emotional response turns critical

Despite the swirl of emotions, several significant conceptual issues emerged from these discussions. Some mirrored what we had heard in our previous forums: for example, “purpose versus price.” What might be achieved by engaging in a public conversation with someone, versus the potential consequences of legitimizing a position that was considered beyond the pale; this cost-benefit question was also raised by the American Jewish leaders.

On the other hand, one participant pushed the group to consider how dialogue with another person might lead that other person to think or act differently and therefore was always worth it, no matter the risks of legitimizing them; an opinion that the younger activists have also considered.

This tension between engagement with contentious individuals versus the concern about legitimizing noxious notions was a theme that the participants returned to throughout the discussion. One suggestion that emerged was to differentiate between the originators of opinions and positions considered outrageous or extreme and their supporters, whose pain, disenfranchisement or struggle may represent lived experiences that we should listen to, seek to understand and take seriously.

THIS WAS suggested by both sets of Americans, as well. For example, denying a platform to Trump acolytes but not dismissing as “deplorables” those who may have voted for the former US president.

There are many dimensions to this approach that deserve further thought and discussion.

Where should one draw the red line between those leaders seeking to stir up a constituency and the constituency itself? At what point does someone move from the “will talk with them” to the “won’t talk with them” bucket? What about someone who didn’t just vote for Ben-Gvir, for example, but, say, hung a banner supporting him from their balcony? Or someone who actively canvassed for him?

People’s attitudes, affinities and allegiances are rarely binary, they are points on a spectrum. At what point does an individual switch from being someone I want or need to listen to, to being someone I don’t want to legitimize by being in any kind of dialogue with them? And on a broader level, how does one navigate between the listening/learning mode and the persuading/advocating mode?

In a recent podcast, the social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, who has done considerable thinking and writing about political polarization, argued that you “can’t win a culture war by attacking the other side.” That may be true; but, how, then, does one win a culture war?

Within the Israeli discussion, there were moments of despair but also moments of resolve; calls to roll up one’s sleeves, double down on dialogue, reach across fault lines and sow the seeds for new coalitions in the future. For such efforts to succeed, more must be done to understand why such efforts have so far failed to influence the broader political culture, to develop new ways of broadening boutique dialogue programs and to better navigate oppositional resistance to these kinds of initiatives.

We may have to open ourselves up to the grievances and anxieties of those we disagree with, some asserted, and still find ways to respectfully but compellingly present alternative perspectives, and our own visions and prescriptions for change.

At Heart of a Nation, we’ve seen how this tension – the continuum of empathic listening, respectful dialogue and advocacy – is a shared challenge among Americans and Israelis, and also among activists of different generations. We will next raise these issues and questions with a diverse group of Palestinian leaders and share what we learn from that forum. We are committed to learning from each society and hope that the insights we glean will benefit us all.

Jonathan Kessler and Alex Sinclair are, respectively, founder/CEO, and a member of the  editorial committee of Heart of a Nation.



Tags Zionism jerusalem post opinion Anti-Zionism Opinion
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
2

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by