The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Friendship: The Holy Grail of relationships - opinion

When we think of friendships and their significance, it has to be the similarities that take center stage, creating an environment that doesn’t require inclusion in the first place.

By AVI GANZ
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 02:42
FRIENDS AT Yeshivat Darkaynu visit the Western Wall. (photo credit: Courtesy/Avi Ganz)
FRIENDS AT Yeshivat Darkaynu visit the Western Wall.
(photo credit: Courtesy/Avi Ganz)

“Don’t walk in front of me – I may not followDon’t walk behind me – I may not leadJust walk beside me and be my friend”

Different versions of the above quote have been attributed to French playwright Albert Camus, Jewish Children’s Music personality Uncle Moishy and several others but the idea seems to resonate as it has been widely shared for decades. Sure, there are and have been some pretty spectacular leaders. We look to them for inspiration, clarity, wisdom and guidance. And good followers are often tasked with being the next generation of good leaders but are they our friends?

When I think about NAIM (North American Inclusion Month) or JDAIM (Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month), I think about what real inclusion means. As we are blessed to live at a time when most Jewish High Schoolers are aware of and engaged in chessed (acts of kindness) the refrain of “Just walk beside me and be my friend” stands out.

Are the recipients of loving kindness just passive or even active beneficiaries of someone else’s generosity? Could we change that model for something better? Booker T. Washington asserted that “those who are happiest are those who do the most for others.” When we look at those with intellectual or other disabilities as grateful recipients of the kindness of others, are we stripping them of their own value and happiness? Too often – without thinking, of course – we take away their ability to give and thereby achieve true happiness.

Why is it that friendship is the Holy Grail of relationships?

Merriam-Webster defines a friend as one who is attached to another by affection or esteem. While I have no doubt that the typically developing chessed doers and their differently-abled chessed recipients/participants hold each other in high esteem and do experience affection, the key to this definition is nuanced: what is it that “attaches” them to one another? Is he or she “my camper”? Someone “I do chessed with”? Or are they friends?

Darkaynu women at the Kotel (credit: Courtesy) Darkaynu women at the Kotel (credit: Courtesy)

Where is our focus as we consider our relationships with people who have special needs or who experience disabilities? Chessed is the root of so much of humanity and, while the prophet Micah describes loving kindness as one of the basic tenets of peoplehood, chessed is also subjective: it requires a recipient and more significantly, it does not require a partner.

A JUST society requires so many partnerships and moving parts. Chessed almost exclusively refers to power structures. Giving to those who, for one reason or another, need my chessed. The list, as enumerated by Maimonides, includes helping the sick, the dead, orphans, mourners and others who are lacking.

Pursuing justice and equality doesn’t need to have a winner and a loser.

I am often told that “Y” who has special needs is the friendliest person in his shul and that he has hundreds of friends. My reply is always: how often is he called upon to fill the last empty seat in a car of friends heading out for a night on the town or to take the last two slices of a pie of pizza being split by three of his peers? Because that’s what real friends do.

Real friends fit. Real friends don’t have to be included or given to, or even looked up to. Real friends have to be respected and valued and shared with. Sharing is multidirectional: We find what we share (in common) and as we identify with these, we become friends. Meir Kalmanson made waves with his SuperSoul Party initiative because it doesn’t just hand out a meal or warm clothes to the unhoused, but it invites others and acknowledges (as its tagline states) that “we are all on the same team.”

Otherness is real and necessary and not offensive, but it is similarity that connects us as friends. And while it’s true that dissimilarity is what inspires so many wonderful initiatives like Chessed Projects and the SuperSoul Party, we have to be careful to not define these relationships by what makes us different.

When we actively integrate or include, we are highlighting that which doesn’t otherwise fit – necessary in many situations, no doubt. But when we think of friendships and their significance, it has to be the similarities that take center stage, creating an environment that doesn’t require inclusion in the first place.

Next time we see someone who doesn’t fit and we think of how we are more equipped to navigate this world and then offer to be a giver or a leader, take a moment and reframe. Maybe she doesn’t need a leader right now and maybe she won’t want to follow. But there is always room for us to “just walk beside... and be a friend.”

The writer is the program director of Ohr Torah Stone’s Yeshivat Darkaynu, a one-year Israel program for young adults with special needs. He lives with his wife and five children in Gush Etzion.



Tags jewish disability jews people with disabilities Ohr Torah Stone
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by