What we can learn from the story of those who contributed eagerly, told to stop - opinion

In order to be of help to others, one must be on a certain moral and intellectual level, the writer explains.

By REUVEN MANN
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 03:03
WE WANT you to give generously and frequently... but responsibly (photo credit: Micheile/Unsplash)
(photo credit: Micheile/Unsplash)

The two weekly Torah portions, Vayakhel and Pikudei, continue the description of how the Mishkan (Tabernacle) was built. As we have learned, there was no taxation for this purpose. Rather, it was announced to the people what types of products would be needed in the construction of the Sanctuary, its vessels and the priestly garments.

In addition to highly special materials, there was a need for skilled craftsmen and craftswomen who were endowed by God with special wisdom and talent. They were invited to transform the raw items that had been collected into the very intricately crafted vessels and garments which were designated for the Temple service.

The building campaign of Moses was extremely successful, as people gave with great generosity. So much so that it was told to Moses that the people were bringing more than what was necessary for the project. Upon hearing this, Moses sent out a message that people should cease any further donations to the Temple.

When was the last time anyone heard that the fundraising for a particular cause had gone beyond the projected goals and people should cease further offerings? Just asking. What can we learn from the story of those who contributed so eagerly until they literally had to be told, enough?

What we can learn

New Israeli Shekel banknotes and coins are seen in this picture illustration taken November 9, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS) New Israeli Shekel banknotes and coins are seen in this picture illustration taken November 9, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

Man is a very complex emotional being. We are all familiar, from the study of history and current affairs, with the human “bad side.” We certainly cannot be dismissive of man’s capacity for atrocious behavior toward his victims.

However, that is not the totality of the story. There exists within man, alongside his evil inclination, a need to give and, in general, do noble things. While it is true that people have a strong desire to receive, the urge to give is equally compelling. Thieves and criminals also enjoy giving, even if what they give does not necessarily belong to them. This is what is known as the Robin Hood steal-from-the-rich-to-give-to-the-poor syndrome, something at which many politicians are quite adept.

It should be noted that Judaism lends no sanction to this misguided behavior. Stealing for a worthy cause is a crime and one may not accept donations from tainted sources.

Why is charitable giving such a compelling and satisfying endeavor? At a certain point in life, one may realize that he is not, altogether, that significant a feature in the scheme of things. Therefore, to live purely and exclusively for oneself is a very narrow enterprise.

Man is a creature who longs for a purpose that conveys meaning to his existence. Man cannot attain happiness merely by securing his bodily and material necessities, for “it is not by bread alone that man stands.” He is liable to feel empty and depressed if he can’t discern a worthwhile goal in his life.

So he seeks to offset that gloomy sentiment by getting married, raising a family and becoming involved with the needs of the community. He might also volunteer to mentor youth, especially those who come from underprivileged backgrounds. If he is able to actually make a difference in enabling a fellow human to live a worthwhile life, he will acknowledge that this gives him the greatest joy.

Immediately prior to the Exodus, the Jews were instructed to request gifts of silver, gold and clothing from their Egyptian neighbors, who responded with great bountifulness. Not long after that, the call went out for people to assume an active role in the construction of the Mishkan. 

You would think that former slaves would be reluctant to part with their newfound wealth but even at that point in Jewish history, they understood the great Jewish teaching that material goods are not an end in themselves but are best used in the facilitation of lofty spiritual goals. And they gave with gusto.

It is important for a person to realize that it is also a mitzvah to give to himself. In order to be of help to others, one must be on a certain moral and intellectual level. The more wisdom and understanding one has attained, the more benefit he can bestow on others. Thus, in pursuing knowledge and good deeds, one attains the good for himself and becomes a source of blessing to others. May we merit to attain this wonderful goal.

The writer has been a pulpit rabbi and Torah educator for the past 50 years. He is currently dean of Masoret: Institute of Jewish Education for Women. His latest book, Eternally Yours, on the Book of Leviticus, is available at: www.amazon.com/dp/B09SHRXS3Q.



