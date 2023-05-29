The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Would Ruth, a convert, be good enough for Israeli citizenship? - opinion

It’s time for a clear, predictable path to citizenship with an explicit list of requirements for converts wishing to live in Israel.

By LEAH AHARONI
Published: MAY 29, 2023 04:29
INTERIOR MINISTER Moshe Arbel arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, earlier this month. Ask yourself whether Ruth the Moabite would have been able to obtain Israeli citizenship. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
INTERIOR MINISTER Moshe Arbel arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, earlier this month. Ask yourself whether Ruth the Moabite would have been able to obtain Israeli citizenship.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Now that you’ve read the Book of Ruth and pondered the courage of a young woman who chose to tie her fate to that of the Jewish people, ask yourself whether Ruth the Moabite would have been able to get citizenship in Israel.

The converts are the most vulnerable members of our society. On the one hand, they do not have the background and social connections to smooth over life issues. On the other hand, their sincerity and eagerness to join the Jewish People and the goodness they see in our tradition can lead to disappointment, when met by the harsh realities of any society.

For this reason, the Torah commands us 36 times to love the converts and act kindly towards them. Yet, it seems that the Israeli Interior Ministry has not heard of this timeless Jewish commandment.

“Hi, I’ve been in Israel for over eight months, but the Interior Ministry is dragging its feet in issuing my citizenship. What do I do?”

Obstacles to citizenship

Having started an organization assisting olim from Russia and Ukraine, we get calls like these almost every day. “Let me guess? Did you convert in Russia?” I tell her. “Yes, how did you know?”

Woodcut of Ruth and Boaz. (credit: MORDECHAI BECK)Woodcut of Ruth and Boaz. (credit: MORDECHAI BECK)

It is simple. For the past several months, we have been guiding dozens of righteous converts from Russia and Ukraine (but not only), people who chose to become Jewish years ago and who have been an integral part of their Jewish communities. Although their conversions are recognized by the Chief Rabbinate of Israel and although they lead an upstanding Jewish lifestyle, the Population and Immigration Authority has been creating huge obstacles to granting them citizenship. At other times, their cases are set aside and they are forced to wait for months, sometimes more than a year.

Take Miriam and Yissachar, for example. The couple and their eight children came to Israel in June 2022. They had converted with the official rabbinical court of Moscow and had been living in the Jewish community for over five years.

After six months in Israel and with Miriam expecting another child, we applied huge pressure on the Interior Ministry and she received citizenship just days before giving birth. Yissachar and six of the children received citizenship two months later.

However, the couple has two nine-year-old children, adopted at birth. Elisha and Naomi converted together with the rest of the family. Elisha has special needs and requires extensive medical and educational care. The Interior Ministry has not granted citizenship to the twins, requiring more and more paperwork at each appointment.

Converts from around the world suffer long waits and interrogations

JUST THE other day, the family had yet another appointment scheduled at the ministry, thinking they have reached the end of their trials. But a day before, they got a call canceling the appointment and requiring yet another document, which needs to be ordered via lawyers from Russia. Needless to say, the children have been without proper medical or educational care for almost a year.

Or take Eva. She converted three years ago, came to Israel on Masa and then settled in Israel a year ago. Last summer, Eva married a Russian Jew, who is an Israeli citizen. For almost a year now she has been trying to get her citizenship. At one point, her case with all the documents was lost, so she had to obtain all the paperwork and refile again.

On another occasion, she was referred to a specific clerk who screamed at her that he doesn’t deal with converts and forced her out of the office. Eva is expecting her first child in June. With no medical insurance, she has not been able to see a doctor throughout her pregnancy.

These are not individual cases, this is a phenomenon. And it touches converts from all over the world, including US and Europe. Lost files, long waits, demeaning interrogations with questions as detailed and invasive as the kosher certification of baby formula, and no end in sight. And in the meantime, no ability to work, no access to medicine and no rights.

This is the reality faced by dozens of converts wishing to live in Israel.

It’s time for a change. It’s time for a clear, predictable path to citizenship with an explicit list of requirements. It’s time for humane and sensitive clerks, who realize that they are dealing with complex human stories.

On the heels of Shavuot, I hope the people representing Israel reclaim the Jewish tradition of kindness toward converts and finally let the followers of Ruth the Moabite settle in this land.

The writer is the founder and the executive director of Our People, an organization assisting in the practical, spiritual and community absorption of Russian and Ukrainian Jews.



Tags aliyah shavuot Interior Ministry Conversion to Judaism book of ruth
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
3

Russia could face a revolution, lose in Ukraine war, Wagner chief warns

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
4

Mounting tensions between Israel, Iran herald possible military showdown

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
5

CNN's Amanpour publicly apologizes for saying Dee family was killed in a 'shootout'

RABBI LEO Dee addresses the media after news emerged that his wife had died of the wounds she sustained in the Jordan Valley attack earlier this month.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by