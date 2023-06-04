The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel needs a constitution, but we cannot rely on Knesset to provide one - opinion

Most citizens lack accountable and responsive representatives. Tens of thousands of citizens take to the streets weekly, yet the effect to date is only temporary.

By DAVID RAAB
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 03:52
The assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on March 13, 2023 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on March 13, 2023
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The events of the past several months, which have laid bare the weaknesses and fissures of our current system of government, have convinced many of the vital need for a constitution for Israel. However, we cannot look to the Knesset to provide us with one.

It is a truism that governments are loathe to enact legislation that reduces their power. Yet we desperately need such legislation in order to rebuild internal and external trust in our governmental and judicial systems and our economy.

For one thing, we need greater separation between the executive and legislative branches so that the legislature can serve as a true check and balance on the executive government. Under our current system, any coalition government can operate without effective challenge from the legislature and can enact almost any law it wishes to. What government would willingly enact legislation making it tougher on itself to get done things?

Nor would any government limit its own ability to act by guaranteeing greater rights for the citizens. But one reason for our Supreme Court’s judicial activism is that our anemic and vague existing “bill of rights” necessitates the court to provide its own interpretations. We need a more extensive and enunciated list of citizen rights.

Additionally, our electoral system institutionalizes and exacerbates the tribal divisions in our society. We are witnessing the explosion of resultant hatreds. Furthermore, most citizens lack accountable and responsive representatives. Tens of thousands of citizens take to the streets weekly, yet the effect to date is only temporary. We lack district representation that exists in all Western democracies. Yet why would a political party agree to enact legislation that changes the rules by which it was elected?

A discussion and a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on March 1, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) A discussion and a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on March 1, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

These are but a few examples. We need fundamental change in multiple other areas as well, such as religion vs. state and central vs local government. Adding a few extra basic laws may solve some of today’s problems, but these patches would not address a large number of failures and lacunae in our system. We need an integrated, coherent whole. We need a constitution.

Yet, for the reasons above, there is no way to look to the Knesset for salvation, regardless of what coalition is in power. The 75 years of Knesset inadequacy have yielded the chaos that we are now experiencing. Indeed, through its failure to produce a constitution in three-quarters of a century – despite the explicit directive in Israel’s Declaration of Independence – the Knesset has abdicated its right to do so.

Rather, we, the citizens of Israel, must take the authority back into our own hands. We are the sovereign, after all, not the Knesset. We have the right, authority and power to demand a constitution and define the system under which we wish to be governed.

Thinking outside the box

Since we cannot rely on the Knesset, we must think out of the box. We must petition Citizen Number One – President Isaac Herzog – to task a committee of experts and known leaders representing a broad cross-section of our society to draft a constitution and include the citizens in the deliberative process. This document would be presented to the government and Knesset (this or, perhaps, the next one) for only their up-or-down vote on whether to pass it on to the people for a plebiscite. The people need to approve it by a significant majority… and that document would become our constitution.

The ultimate authority of this presidential committee would derive from the quality of its work product itself. If the committee produces a document that a large majority of the people can point to and say, yes, that is what we want, that will be the source of its authority.

This happened elsewhere before. The Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia was not given a mandate to write a new constitution. Its mandate was limited to enhancing the Articles of Confederation of the 13 independent states. Nonetheless, it exceeded its instruction and, in less than four months, produced a Constitution calling for a totally new and never-before-seen system of government. This “unauthorized” document ended up being ratified on its own merits by all 13 states, despite deep societal divisions, and has served the United States for the last 200 years with little change.

The need for a constitution is not a matter of Right or Left, Jew or Arab, religious or secular. We all deserve knowable rules of the game. We all deserve good governance. We all deserve a constitution. And no one is going to give it to us but ourselves. And if not now – when we can leverage tremendous popular understanding and momentum – then when? Really, when?

The writer was an active member of the Magidor Presidential Commission in the 2000s and is author of Accountability to the People: Instituting Single-Member Electoral Districts in Israel. He is working to build a coalition of organizations promoting a constitutional process.



Tags Knesset isaac herzog israeli politics constitution
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by