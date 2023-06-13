The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israeli minister's NYC parade photo: A symptom of what we must combat - opinion

A word to Amichai Chikli: The photo may indeed be fake news, but it is essential to move forward and focus on the real challenges we face as the Jewish people.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 13, 2023 20:51
Amichai Chikli attends a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 6, 2022 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Amichai Chikli attends a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 6, 2022
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

I participated in the Celebrate Israel Parade on 5th Avenue in Manhattan last week, marching for the first time and witnessing a beautiful demonstration of love for our only Jewish state.

However, despite the impressive turnout of approximately 40,000 marchers and many more supporters, this year's parade will be remembered for a photo of Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli (Likud) allegedly making a lewd gesture towards a gathering protesting the Israeli government. 

Chikli and his team clarified that his intention was to encourage the protesters to smile rather than making an offensive gesture. According to Chikli, he asked the people in front of him to smile, and since he held a small Israeli flag, he had to fold his fingers and pull his cheeks, signaling a smile. He never attempted to make any violent gestures towards the protesters, he says, despite some of them being disruptive, shouting, and using inappropriate language.

As someone who was present at the parade, I can attest that if Chikli had genuinely made an offensive gesture towards anyone, things would have spiraled out of control. The security surrounding the Israeli delegation was tight and tense, with the protesters closely observing his every move. If such a gesture had occurred, there would have been multiple photos capturing it, witnessed by many, and it would have provoked an angry response from the protesters. However, this simply did not happen.

The Celebrate Israel Parade in New York City on June 4, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) The Celebrate Israel Parade in New York City on June 4, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

During an interview on Monday, the minister criticized J Street for amplifying the photo and even suggested that they had edited it by removing the Israeli flag from his hand. He described J Street as a hostile organization that undermines the interests of the state of Israel and stated that he would not engage in discussions with them.

Israeli politics: Is it possible to assess situations objectively anymore?

Rather than focusing on Chikli's photos, we should address the fact that the political discourse has made it nearly impossible to objectively assess any situation. In the eyes of the opposition, Chikli, who played a significant role in the collapse of the former Naftali Bennett-Yair Lapid government, is considered an enemy, and any means to damage his image are deemed acceptable. Unfortunately, on both sides of the political spectrum, facts are disregarded, which is a significant problem. We cannot let our anger, frustration, or fears dictate how we perceive the events taking place, particularly in Israel.

To be clear, Chikli is far from perfect. During the early months of his tenure as diaspora affairs minister, his social media mainly focused on actively promoting the judicial reform and criticizing those opposed to them. He also tends to take criticism too seriously and often fails to engage in factual discussions, instead demonizing those he sees as his adversaries. Many people in the Jewish community were surprised that this new minister did not utilize his role to bridge the gap between those in the Jewish world who oppose traditional reforms, as well as other issues like potential changes to the Law of Return, and the current government. Instead, he acted more like an activist, failing to grasp his responsibilities as a diplomat and someone who should facilitate understanding between different parties.

Behind closed doors, Chikli did attempt to serve as a bridge, engaging with various Jewish leaders. However, during a meeting with leading religious Zionist rabbis from around the world a few months ago, participants felt that he did not fully understand their concerns. Instead, he focused on discussing his perception of the left-wing bias in the Israeli media, avoiding addressing critical and sensitive issues.

Chikli also met with heads of American Jewish organizations, including leaders of the three major religious streams in the US, on multiple occasions. Contrary to what some may believe, his schedule was not solely focused on judicial reforms, as his online presence might suggest.

Chikli has his flaws and should be criticized when he makes mistakes. Likewise, he is entitled to criticize those he disagrees with. However, the way this criticism has been conducted so far has been disastrous on both sides. Chikli genuinely cares about the Jewish world, and many progressive Israelis and Jews in the US love Israel. Unfortunately, the discourse surrounding these issues is toxic, hindering any meaningful dialogue.

As a straightforward individual, Chikli would likely love to engage in arguments with demonstrators. However, after being in office for almost six months, he understands that he must represent his country while adhering to his own beliefs. Unlike other ministers in the Israeli government, Chikli took the initiative to meet with heads of Reform, Conservative, and Orthodox umbrella organizations in the US during his first week in office.

This action did not gain his political support in Israel; on the contrary, many Likud voters view these counterparts as excessively progressive or overly critical of the Israeli government. Similarly, former Diaspora Minister and later Prime Minister Naftali Bennett faced negative attitudes for his support of the Reform and Conservative movements. His core voters could not comprehend why he would meet with Jewish leaders such as Rabbi Rick Jacobs, head of the Union of Reform Judaism.

Another core issue is that some Jewish organizations have decided to boycott representatives of the democratically elected Israeli government. They not only refuse to meet with any government members but also actively lobby against any organization that seeks to engage with them.

Therefore, organizations like J Street and UnXeptable making requests for Jewish organizations and leaders to avoid meeting with Chikli, as well as other Israeli ministers representing the government, is a significant mistake and a major problem. Repairing the damage caused by such actions may take years or even decades. These organizations are entitled to demonstrate according to their beliefs, express their values and frustrations with the government, but they cannot boycott Israeli leaders, spread fake news, or lobby against dialogue and meetings with liberal or progressive groups. Without dialogue, we cannot make progress in a positive direction. Instead of encouraging boycotts, these organizations should encourage liberal American Jewish leaders to speak up while engaging in discussions with Israeli officials. Strengthening the divide will only exacerbate an already existing problem.

To my fellow brothers and sisters who feel ashamed of the current state of our country, I urge you to engage in dialogue and work towards shaping Israeli society into what you believe it should be. It is not an easy task; it is tough and painful. Let's abandon the boycotts and start listening to those on the other side who are willing to have sincere conversations while trying to understand their positions. Do not turn your back on government representatives who are genuinely eager to hear from you and comprehend your perspectives. Continuing on this path will not only gradually isolate you from Jewish and pro-Israel organizations but also harm the Jewish people in the same way that extreme right-wing members of the government do.

Lastly, a word to minister Chikli: The photo may indeed be fake news, but it is essential to move forward and focus on the real challenges we face as the Jewish people. Your responsibilities are significant, and the possibilities in the field of Israel-Diaspora relations are endless. I am excited to see what lies ahead.



Tags Politics diaspora Fake news celebrate israel parade Amichai Chikli
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by