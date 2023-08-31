The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel must strengthen its democracy and escape its dangerous cycle - opinion

Finding a way through the current crisis is a matter of existential urgency which affects the very fabric of Israel and Jewish life.

By MARIE VAN DER ZYL, MICHAEL WEGIER
Published: AUGUST 31, 2023 02:39
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Leading a representative Jewish organization like the Board of Deputies of British Jews is not simple. But it is a privilege. And with that privilege comes a responsibility to speak truth. Speak truth to our communities, to wider British society, and to the global Jewish community including Israel. And as you may well realize, at the moment speaking truth becomes the most fraught with regard to Israel.

Positions taken by organizations representative of Diaspora communities regarding Israel are often criticized. For left-wingers, it is too right-wing. For right-wingers, it is too left-wing. If we stay “centrist,” we are attacked by both sides, and if we say nothing we are accused of cowardice. 

So, what can we do in light of the current tumultuous events in Israel, and the plea by so many mainstream Israelis to respond?

Israel is extremely important to the British Jewish community. The Board of Deputies’ own constitution states that one of our core aims and purposes is to take such appropriate action as lies within our power to advance Israel’s security, welfare, and standing. To that end, our efforts are focused on four foundational principles as follows:

  • Israel’s security is non-negotiable
  • Peace in the country and region is an existential need
  • Equality and fairness are necessary for Israel’s citizens
  • The economic prosperity of Israel is essential for its well-being
A Jerusalem municipality worker hangs an Israeli flag next to the British flag, the Union Jack, as he stands on a platform near Israel's presidential residence in Jerusalem ahead of the upcoming visit of Britain's Prince William, June 25, 2018 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) A Jerusalem municipality worker hangs an Israeli flag next to the British flag, the Union Jack, as he stands on a platform near Israel's presidential residence in Jerusalem ahead of the upcoming visit of Britain's Prince William, June 25, 2018 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

WHILE PEOPLE have legitimate arguments about how to achieve all of the above, we take comfort from the view that broadly, these are consensus-rich positions.

What is happening to Israel?

Looking at Israel in the late summer of 2023, how do we view what is happening through the perspective outlined by these principles? 

First, Israel is facing enormous challenges regardless of the judicial overhaul process. The threats from Iran and Hezbollah, an increase in terror, violence within Arab society, and huge demographic shifts within Israeli Jewish society are all phenomena that were impacting greatly upon Israel even before the judicial reforms were announced.

Secondly, whatever one’s position on this controversial matter, it is clear that the last nine months of turmoil have negatively affected all of the principles outlined above.

Israel’s security is weakened as many reservists, mortified by the government’s approach, refuse, or threaten to refuse to serve as a protest against the judicial overhaul. The social solidarity that is so central to the army’s unique role is at risk of breaking down. Top security officials are expressing concern in public. 

The peace process is unable to get any attention from either Israelis or Palestinians. Other Arab nations are looking on with great concern. While the Abraham Accords continue to be a success story, the Americans are now pouring cold water on the possibility of a deal with Saudi Arabia in the near future.

In a display unparalleled anywhere in the world, vast numbers of Israelis are demonstrating weekly, expressing genuine fear that equality and democracy are being irreparably damaged, and a culture of demagoguery is spreading.

Many parts of the economy are being severely disrupted and damaged by the situation, causing great concern which itself fuels the economic stress. This is a dangerous cycle for all Israelis.

Israel is in a dangerous cycle

This is not business as usual. Diaspora Jews who love Israel deeply along with the thousands of ex-pat Israelis in our communities are profoundly concerned. The Board of Deputies and many other global Jewish communal organizations strongly supported the initiative of President Herzog to find a compromise, and we are deeply distressed that, for now, there is no progress. We still hope a breakthrough can be found. We also note reports of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s commitment to President Joe Biden that the “reasonableness” law would be the only legislation passed without reaching a consensus.

Finding a way through the current crisis is a matter of existential urgency which affects the very fabric of Israel and Jewish life. For the sake of all 9.7 million Israelis and the millions of Diaspora Jews for whom Israel is a fundamental component of their identities, it is incumbent upon all people in leadership positions to ensure that Israel emerges with a strengthened democratic infrastructure that respects the aspirations of all its citizens.

Jews across the world need to engage more about what is happening in Israel. We need to talk sincerely and deeply with leaders and grassroots activists to learn about their opinions and share our own fears and hopes. We need to engage with the Israeli communities in our midst, and encourage them to become fuller partners in all our frameworks.

We should not only be inspired by the extraordinary display of grassroots democratic activism emanating from Israel, we should also seek to ensure that our own communal organizations are imbued with the same passion for Israel and communal life.

But first and foremost, for the future of the Jewish-Democratic Israel that has inspired our people for 75 years, we urge Israel’s leaders to take the practical and essential steps to advance security, peace, fairness, and prosperity. Your future and ours depend on it.

Marie van der Zyl OBE and Michael Wegier are the president and chief executive of the Board of Deputies of British Jews.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by