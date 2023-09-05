There is always room for new traditions in the new year - opinion

It is preparation time for Rosh Hashanah. I can’t get the words of this song out of my head: “Dip the apple in the honey/Make a bracha loud and clear/Shana tova umetuka/Have a happy, sweet New Year!”

The Jewish New Year unites the Jewish people

Almost every English-speaking preschooler belts out this song every year on Rosh Hashanah. It’s a tradition handed down from parents to children, from sibling to sibling. Singing about dipping apples in honey has come to be as much a universal tradition as actually dipping the apples in honey. Or has it?Truth be told, not every Jew in the world celebrates the traditions of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, in the same way. Even dipping apples in honey.

The Jewish people are united in so many wonderful ways, but it is the nuanced differences between us, between Jews from around the world, that compose the beautiful mosaic called Jewish tradition.

In today’s world, there are many Jews who follow the tradition of the great Rabbi Haim Palachi from Smyrna. Also known as the Izmir in Turkey, he served as the chief rabbi of Turkey, or Hakham Bashi of Izmir, at the behest of Ottoman authorities. These Jews do not dip apples in honey on Rosh Hashanah. They do not dip anything in honey on Rosh Hashanah. And yet, they, too, share the tradition of wishing for a sweet new year.

Man blowing the shofar at the Western Wall before Rosh Hashana (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)