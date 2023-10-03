The once-sleepy and antiquated (literally) institution known as the National Library of Israel has recently become the center of attention and a topic of extensive news coverage and lively public discussions. This transformation began just a week ago, when the National Library unveiled its new logo in anticipation of the inauguration of its impressive new building, which has recently been completed. The logo’s introduction sparked intense and bustling conversations across social media platforms, and this attention is well-deserved.

While the previous logo featured an open white book with blue edges, symbolically connecting the library to its role as a nationally owned institution and the rich literary heritage of the Jewish people and the Land of Israel, the new logo is a stark departure. It consists of two parallel lines with accompanying text in black, set against a white background, featuring the phrase “National Library of Israel” in Hebrew, Arabic, and English, all in the same size.

Hence, the new logo completely lacks any national symbolism, both in its name and visual design, including its color scheme. To put it differently, it is an abstract and progressive logo that comes across as detached, cold, and estranged, devoid of identity and emotion, and devoid of any distinctive national significance. The only post-modern element missing from this logo is a “binary language” that would compromise the integrity of the Hebrew language.

Appealing to a new audience

It appears that the National Library aimed to appeal to a specific audience and portray the institution with a universal and globalist image, devoid of any sense of belonging, significance, or national affiliation to the people of Israel and their state. It’s worth noting that this library is a state-funded institution supported by public resources.

Initially, the library attempted to offer various justifications, but when these explanations were met with public outrage, the library ultimately decided to retract the new logo and revert to the old, familiar, and beloved one. This logo effectively conveys the complete narrative while preserving the cultural and national identity of the people of Israel, the State of Israel, and the Land of Israel. THE NEW National Library of Israel building. (credit: Laurian Ghinitoiu)

THE INCIDENT at the National Library highlights a troubling trend. It reveals a situation in which national and state institutions consciously choose to relinquish their national and unique identities in favor of a vague, shapeless, and all-encompassing image, driven by a desire to be “inclusive and respectful” to all.

This trend is reflected in the content and lectures within universities, the influence of progressive ideologies in the IDF, the struggle surrounding citizenship, history, and Bible studies within the Education Ministry, as well as the practices of government bodies, and more. All of these elements contribute to a gradual erosion of Jewish identity and character, as they promote a postmodern and progressive discourse at the expense of natural and wholesome conservative values.

In an era where displaying the Israeli flag is sometimes unjustly equated with fascism and unrest (except, of course, during protests against legal reform when flags are cynically waved), expressions of Zionism and nationalism are often labeled as “racism,” and public prayer on Yom Kippur is forbidden in public spaces in Tel Aviv, it is unsurprising that the symbols of national institutions are being drained of their meaningful content.

Conversely, the vehement opposition of Israeli citizens to the National Library’s new, vacant, and abstract logo, which ultimately prompted extensive public pressure culminating in the reinstatement of the previous emblem, serves as a powerful testament to the enduring Zionist and nationalist fervor that resides within the hearts of the Israeli populace. They long for a connection to nationalism, tradition, history, and their roots.

The majority of the people of Israel recognize keenly that these conservative values constitute the very bedrock upon which the existence of the Jewish people and the State of Israel in the Land of Israel are built. The struggle for Zionism is far from being resolved; in many respects, it has only just begun. The citizens of Israel are fully aware of the spiritual and national decline within state institutions and are unwaveringly committed to standing up and defending the image and character of the state as a Jewish and democratic entity, infused with its distinct Zionist essence and characteristics.

The writer is a researcher and Israeli publicist. He holds a PhD in political studies.