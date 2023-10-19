What lessons can we learn from the Gaza hospital blast? - editorial

At 6:59 p.m. on Tuesday evening, an explosion shook Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City. Casualties were reported. Images started circulating of a large fire and pandemonium inside the hospital compound.Within minutes, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry announced that the hospital had been targeted by an Israeli airstrike and hundreds had been killed.And many of our colleagues in the international media ate it up.“Israeli strike kills hundreds in hospital, Palestinians say,” reported The New York Times. “The Gaza Health Ministry says at least 500 people killed in an explosion at a hospital that it says was caused by an Israeli airstrike,” announced the Associated Press. The presumption of Israeli guilt was swift and near-absolute, broadcast to hundreds of millions around the world.Arab and Muslim leaders issued scathing condemnations of Israel. Jordan’s King Abdullah II decried the “ugly massacre perpetrated by Israel against innocent civilians”; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan slammed “the latest example of Israel’s attacks devoid of the most basic human values.” The Jordanian government called off a planned summit between US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Jordan, Egypt, and the Palestinian Authority.Crowds massed outside Israeli embassies and set Israeli flags aflame. Israel, for its part, responded with caution, with the IDF saying it was looking into the reports.
The responsibility of accurate journalism
Here at the Post, we received the reports early on and posted that an explosion had taken place at the hospital and that it had happened concurrently with a barrage of rockets targeting Israeli cities and towns.We did not parrot the claims of an Israeli airstrike – as it turns out, with good reason.At 10:08 p.m., the IDF announced that intelligence information indicated that the explosion was caused by a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket that had misfired.Since then, the evidence of Israeli inculpability has mounted. Footage of the skies over Gaza in the moments before the incident shows several rockets being launched in unison, with one separating from the rest and landing in Gaza, causing an explosion. The IDF revealed an intercepted conversation between two Hamas terror operatives confirming that it was an Islamic Jihad rocket that had hit the site. And both photos and drone footage from the site show limited damage that is plainly inconsistent with the results of an Israeli airstrike.There are several lessons here for our media colleagues.