Elderly Jewish man dies after being beaten by pro-Palestinian protester

An elderly Jewish man was allegedly beaten to death at a pro-Israel rally in Los Angeles on Monday in America by a pro-Palestinian demonstrator, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

According to eyewitnesses a confrontation developed between the elderly man and the suspect. The elderly man was then found on the ground bleeding and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead from a cerebral hemorrhage.

"We are devastated to learn of the tragic death of an elderly Jewish man who was struck in the head by a megaphone wielded by a pro-Palestinian protestor in Westlake Village," the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the family of the victim.

"While we wait for more information from our law enforcement partners, we remind you that this is the fourth major antisemitic crime committed in Los Angeles this year alone," the federation continued. "Violence against our people has no place in civilized society. We demand safety. We will not tolerate violence against our community. We will do everything in our power to prevent it."

The incident was caught on film by locals and shared with a warning of graphic content on X by the NGO StopAntisemitism.

Content warning ⚠️ - an elderly Jewish man has been killed by a pro Palestinian protestor who hit him over the head with a megaphone at yesterday’s Israel rally.Sadly, the victim has passed away from internal bleeding.May his memory be a blessing and his attacker be… pic.twitter.com/41ZXNutwvK — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 7, 2023

Police have declined to provide further details and it is unknown if the suspect has been arrested.