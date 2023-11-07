Elderly Jewish man dies after being beaten by pro-Palestinian protester

A video posted to the social media platform by StopAntisemitism captured the event.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 7, 2023 03:51
PRO-PALESTINE demonstrators protest outside the Israeli Consulate in Los Angeles in May. (photo credit: LUCY NICHOLSON / REUTERS)
PRO-PALESTINE demonstrators protest outside the Israeli Consulate in Los Angeles in May.
(photo credit: LUCY NICHOLSON / REUTERS)

An elderly Jewish man was allegedly beaten to death at a pro-Israel rally in Los Angeles on Monday in America by a pro-Palestinian demonstrator, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. 

According to eyewitnesses a confrontation developed between the elderly man and the suspect. The elderly man was then found on the ground bleeding and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead from a cerebral hemorrhage.

"We are devastated to learn of the tragic death of an elderly Jewish man who was struck in the  head by a megaphone wielded by a pro-Palestinian protestor in Westlake Village," the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles said in a statement. "Our hearts  are with the family of the victim.

"While we wait for more information from our law  enforcement partners, we remind you that this is the fourth major antisemitic crime committed in Los Angeles this year alone," the federation continued. "Violence against our people has no place in  civilized society. We demand safety. We will not tolerate violence against our community.  We will do everything in our power to prevent it."

The incident was caught on film by locals and shared with a warning of graphic content on X by the NGO StopAntisemitism. 

'Long live the Intifada': Palestinians and pro-Palestinian supporters protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza amid days of conflict between the two sides, in Brooklyn, New York, US, May 15, 2021. (credit: RASHID UMAR ABBASI / REUTERS)
'Long live the Intifada': Palestinians and pro-Palestinian supporters protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza amid days of conflict between the two sides, in Brooklyn, New York, US, May 15, 2021. (credit: RASHID UMAR ABBASI / REUTERS)

Advertisement

Police have declined to provide further details and it is unknown if the suspect has been arrested.



Related Tags
protests
los angeles
murder
pro palestinian groups
antisemitism