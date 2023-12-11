Jewish self-defense will ensure a safer future - opinion

In an era marked by resurgent antisemitism, the Jewish community, in the United States and the rest of the Diaspora, faces growing threats that demand a proactive response.

The recent shocking atrocities committed by Iranian proxy Hamas on October 7 have thrust the importance of Jewish self-defense into the spotlight.

As we confront this grim reality, it becomes evident that the Jewish community must adopt multifaceted approaches for its security, drawing inspiration from a rich tapestry of historical figures and philosophies.

Throughout history, various Jewish thinkers and leaders have grappled with the concept of self-defense, not only as a means of physical protection but also as a symbol of resilience and self-determination. Drawing from their wisdom, we can discern a path forward that encompasses both practical self-defense training and political consolidation.

Self-defense through Krav Maga

The first layer of defense lies in the realm of physical preparedness. Krav Maga, a martial art developed in Israel, is an embodiment of Jewish self-defense philosophy. Its emphasis on efficient and practical techniques empowers individuals to protect themselves and their communities without resorting to militarization. A FEMALE officer demonstrates a move a during a training session in Krav Maga, an Israeli self-defense technique, at a military base on the Golan Heights on March 1. (credit: REUTERS)

By embracing Krav Maga, the Jewish community can create a non-military, fighting-capable community. This approach isn’t about aggression but about ensuring the safety and security of Jewish individuals and their loved ones.

The enduring lessons of history remind us that passivity in the face of rising threats is not an option.

The atrocities witnessed on October 7, where more than 1,200 innocent lives were cruelly taken, underscore the urgency of preparedness. The tragic reality is that, in times of crisis, relying solely on external help is often insufficient. The Jewish community must equip itself with the skills to defend against those who seek its harm.

Beyond physical self-defense, history also teaches us about the importance of political consolidation. Jewish leaders of the past, echoing the ideas of Baruch Spinoza, Theodor Herzl, and others, recognized that unity is a formidable force in shaping community destiny.

It is crucial that the Jewish community consolidate into an influential voting bloc that can effectively advocate for policies safeguarding Jewish interests and combating antisemitism.

In a world where international organizations such as the United Nations, UNICEF, the World Health Organization, and the International Committee of the Red Cross sometimes fall short in addressing antisemitic violence and injustices, political unity is a powerful tool.

These organizations, while founded on principles of human rights and justice, may not always deliver the swift and resolute responses needed to combat the specific challenges faced by the Jewish community.

Political consolidation allows the Jewish community to assert its voice and influence, ensuring that its concerns are heard on a global scale. This means actively participating in political processes, supporting candidates who champion Jewish causes, and advocating for laws and policies that protect Jewish interests.

The historical wisdom of leaders who navigated turbulent times, such as Zeev Jabotinsky, David Ben-Gurion, and Menachem Begin teaches us that a united Jewish community can achieve remarkable feats. They demonstrated that collective action and unwavering commitment to the welfare and security of the Jewish people can bring about transformative change.

In conclusion, the challenges facing the Jewish community today demand a multifaceted approach. By incorporating the principles of Krav Maga for self-defense and embracing political consolidation, the Jewish community can better protect itself and advocate for its interests in a world fraught with antisemitism.

As history has shown, self-defense is not just a physical act; it is a statement of determination and self-reliance. Political consolidation, on the other hand, amplifies the collective voice of the Jewish community and ensures its concerns are not overlooked.

Together, these strategies can pave the way for a safer and more secure future for Jewish communities around the world.

The writer is founder and CEO of The Israel Innovation Fund.