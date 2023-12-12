The State of Israel is currently facing challenging times, marked by days of bereavement and pain due to ongoing war. However, this isn't merely an isolated Israeli struggle; it extends into a profound Jewish pain that transcends national borders. Daily, we witness incidents of anti-Semitism, provoking hostility against Jews worldwide, even in locations traditionally regarded as symbols of liberalism in European capitals and major cities in the US.

Unfortunately, some leaders fail to take a stance against such phenomena, allowing its proliferation and endorsing expressions of hatred. The reality we experienced until October 6 is no longer applicable. Acts of violence and harm against Jews globally are not hypothetical; they have manifested in recent years in Europe, instigating legitimate concerns about a potential worsening of the situation.

The events unfolding in Israel reverberate through Diaspora Jewry. The perception of Jews beyond Israel's borders is significantly shaped by the strength of Jewish sovereignty, and it is not coincidental that during times of Israeli conflict, Jews worldwide find themselves confronted with escalating animosity.

The objectives of the campaign in Gaza are dual: safeguarding Israel's security, and ensuring the well-being of Jews globally in their respective countries. The aspiration for a Jewish state in the Land of Israel has been a long-held hope, and now is the moment to hold this historical legacy firmly. It is time to pursue unwavering sovereignty, based on solid foundations that refuse to capitulate to adversaries, but rather, are one step ahead of them and act as a deterrent.

Present circumstances in Israel forge an even more profound and inherent connection for Diaspora Jews to the State of Israel – the ancestral home of the Jewish people. It can now be affirmed with certainty that the bond between the global Jewish community and the State of Israel has grown stronger than ever before.

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) stands as one of the four key national institutions of the Jewish people, alongside Keren HaYesod, the Jewish Agency, and the World Zionist Organization. In these times of war, all national institutions are attuned to the resounding mobilization of Jewish communities worldwide in support of the State of Israel.

A heartfelt and impactful mobilization is underway, drawing Jews from across the globe to stand in solidarity with the state during these challenging days. The support is truly touching and deserves recognition from Israel and its citizens. Notably, individuals are arriving in Israel to be with their families during wartime, and volunteering delegations are contributing significantly to this display of unity. The social solidarity among the people of Israel and the global Jewish community during these times imbues profound meaning to the aphorism "All of Israel is Responsible for One Another."

Throughout the war, there is a noteworthy awakening among world Jewry and other supporters of Israel, as they actively engage in assisting the country's war efforts. Generous donations are being directed towards fortifying the civilian home front, aiding affected residents and towns, and supporting the IDF and security forces. This collective effort showcases a powerful commitment to the well-being and resilience of Israel in the face of adversity.

As another challenging day concludes, during which we, as a Zionist national institution, diligently helped the displaced residents and the injured, as well as supported the soldiers and other security forces, we are filled with a sense of hope and pride. This unity, driven by a shared purpose and determination, is especially powerful in light of the realization that the Jewish people have a sovereign state.