This dark and complex hour offers an opportunity to strengthen the covenant between Israel and the Jewish people. It calls out to students and young adults, especially from the US, to join programs in Israel as both an act of Zionist fulfillment and to counteract the antisemitism and hate many are now experiencing on their campuses.

At this time, the shared destiny and deep connection between Israel and the global Jewish community are being expressed significantly and deeply.

The State of Israel is going through one of the most challenging periods in its history, and Jewish communities everywhere are experiencing the complexities this period poses. Israel is battling a particularly cruel enemy while grappling with other regional groups led by Iran that have no intention of ever recognizing Israel’s right to exist. At the same time, global Jewish communities are grappling with waves of antisemitism, with outpourings of hatred and threats from individuals whose dogmas belong to the same axis of evil threatening Israel. These ‘voices’ are being amplified in Western countries by fabricated narratives, manipulations, over-simplifications, ignorance, and orchestrated social media campaigns.

As soon as the scale of the horrific tragedy of October 7 became apparent, Jewish communities around the world rallied with all their might in support of Israel. Huge sums of money were raised in the blink of an eye by Jewish organizations across the globe. The funds were used to help with the rehabilitation of the kibbutzim, villages, and towns around the Gaza envelope, and to support projects that provide emotional support and treatment for the people who experienced first-hand the trauma and appalling events of October 7, and for Israel’s population in general.

Concurrently, the world is witnessing the tremendous resilience of Israeli society, as reflected during this difficult period in a multitude of volunteering projects led by ordinary citizens and private organizations. They demonstrate solidarity and tremendous support for the families of the hostages, coupled with the determination to continue to fight until a clear and decisive victory is achieved. This incredible resilience gives strength to the leaders of Jewish communities everywhere and serves as a source of inspiration for those leaders whose communities are dealing with threats and challenges in their respective countries. A new Zionism (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

An opportunity to strengthen the bond between Israel and the Jewish people

THIS DARK and complex hour also offers an opportunity to further strengthen the covenant between Israel and Jewish people around the world and to bring them even closer together. It is an opportunity for the State of Israel, not only to clearly express appreciation and gratitude toward Jewish communities in general, but also to extend a strong hand to secular and observant Jews alike.

Israel must say in an unambiguous voice: We recognize and cherish each and every one of you; we are all one big family and we are guarantors for one another. This mutual guarantee and solidarity are not only halachic or religious but also national, cultural, emotional, and humanistic, based on peoplehood in the broadest sense of the word. Advertisement

Jewish youth from around the world play a significant role in this renewed covenant, which also presents a huge opportunity for them. This is especially so for those who were planning to study in universities where expressions of antisemitism and hatred have become rampant, manifesting under the banner of “freedom of expression” and under the mantle of a so-called “academic approach.”

And so, for those just about to start the next chapter of their lives as students on local campuses, where expressions of antisemitism, hypocrisy, and double standards may very well accompany academic learning, here is an idea: come to Israel first before taking that step.

It’s possible for students to stay here for a year – or at least for a semester – to experience and study; to get to know Israelis around their age; to experience Israel in all its richness and with its multitude of complexities; to immerse themselves in outstanding community social solidarity; and, above all, to accomplish an act of Zionist fulfillment – one that is worthy, rewarding, and unique.

And then, when these students return to their respective countries and start their studies, when they do come face-to-face with expressions of hatred and false narratives, no one will have the upper hand on them, because they’ll know better than anyone around them what the truth is and what it is that we are all fighting for.

The writer, a former Israeli ambassador to Canada, is head of the Exploration, Leadership, and Innovation Gap-Year Program at Tel Aviv University and CEO of the philanthropic arm of AWZ Ventures.