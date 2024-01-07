Last January, when I was on a travel videography assignment in Jordan, I experienced the wonders of the magical Dead Sea under the Moab mountains.

While staying at the hospitable beachfront Hilton, I enjoyed a pampering mud treatment by Adnan, a 22 year old from the nearby Swemeh village. He told me he loves to work in hotels.

“I have a dream, though, Mr. Motti,” Adnan said. “I want to work for a hotel in Eilat. My salary would increase by 400% and it would be great for my future.” He asked if I could help.

I argued, futilely, that he had a safe job and a good future prospects at the internationally branded hotel where he was currently employed. He insisted that Eilat was his dream. So, I connected Adnan with a hospitality executive in Aqaba. Maybe today he is one of the Jordanians employed in the southern resort city on the Red Sea.

A short background on Eilat hospitality is required. In the 1980s, youth released from army service worked in housekeeping and restaurant operations in Eilat’s hotels for six months to make money before setting off to travel the world or to fund their university studies. A special government bonus drew the young people to those positions in the hospitality industry. View of the marina in the Southern Israeli city of Eilat (credit: FLASH90)

All that is history. A decade later those same jobs no longer attracted young Israelis and so the need arose to import foreign workers. These came from Asian countries for a time. Eventually, the remedy came in the form of African refugees escaping the wars in Sudan and Eritrea. Then a fence was built along the border with Egypt (at enormous cost) in order to stem this flow of illegal immigration. Who would be the hotel’s new cleaning staff? This question was a major issue a decade ago.

The solution at the time was quite imaginative. Samo Samurai, 84, once the Eilat Municipality’s legendary secretary – and recently honored with the title of “City Darling” in recognition of his ongoing contribution – tells the behind-the-scenes story. Advertisement

Born in Iraq, Samurai arrived in Eilat in 1959. As a fluent Arabic speaker, he was able to conduct undisclosed talks with both Jordanian and Egyptian officials, long before the peace agreements.

“Following the 2012 Arab Spring and the crisis in tourism that followed, 30,000 Jordanian hospitality workers lost their jobs in Arab countries and were sent home. I was approached by an executive official of the Jordanian king, suggesting that those workers might be suitable for the hotels in Eilat,” he says. His source told him: “It will solve the problem in Jordan and assist Israel,” said my source.

I mediated the offer with our relevant authorities, both in the security and hotel sectors. To my delight, the project materialized – slowly but surely – and turned into one of the greatest economic achievements of the peace agreement. The security forces in Jordan are totally involved, closely monitoring each of the workers crossing the border,” he says.

ITAMAR ELITZUR, head of the Eilat Hotels Association, is proud of the agreement and believes that “it’s a win-win scenario for both sides. As Israeli security authorities also check carefully who the workers are, safety is assured. Our experience over the years has been extremely positive. These workers are service-oriented with a genuine approach to hospitality and are loyal to these places of work. All the hotels are happy to employ them and to pay them similar salaries as earned by Israelis, including all social benefits.”

August 2022 was a festive month for Israel and Jordan. The COVID-19 pandemic was history and tourism was up and kicking again. A record number of up to 2,000 Jordanian hotel workers were allowed to enter and exit the Eilat region for work via the Yitzhak Rabin Crossing on a daily basis.

Oded Joseph, deputy director general for the Middle East at the Foreign Ministry said in a ceremony that “the project allowing employment of Jordanian workers in Eilat is one of the civilian flagship projects between Israel and the Kingdom of Jordan. This is another step symbolizing warmer relations with our neighbors on the other side of the border. We are happy for this cooperation and hope to expand it in the future.”

AND THEN then came October 7 and its unspeakable atrocities and this fragile cooperation is suddenly in jeopardy.

“The Hamas vicious attack changed our perceptions as well as our lives. Suddenly we realized that our Palestinian neighbors are not nice people and we are in danger,” says renowned veteran Eilat journalist and social figure Meirav Levi-Diamant. “Thousands of evacuees from the Gaza border communities are now staying in hotels Eilat hotels, and civilians are served by hundreds of Arabs arriving from Jordan, a country that totally identifies with the Palestinian cause,” she explains.

“I received calls from hotel guests who are terrified to be surrounded by workers from Jordan. At the same time, I was informed that other hotel employees are afraid of sitting with Jordanians in smoking corners during breaks. Parents are afraid to send their children to schools near construction sites that employ Jordanians. “This cooperation must stop immediately,” she insists. “We are not willing to jeopardize our safety anymore. I have published a series of articles in the Eilat local media and so far only measures reducing contact with hotel guests have been taken,” Levi-Diamant says.

Nevertheless, Samurai remains positive. “I can fully understand the evacuees who are terrified after the trauma with Hamas, but individuals in Eilat who are trying to torpedo this blessed agreement are doing so for reasons of self-interest. “It does not reflect the general public city mindset. Even after the events of October 7, the Jordanians urged me to continue the cooperation and delivered a peaceful message. I am optimistic,” he says. As we talk, Samurai senses my doubts and he immediately phones his long-time contact in Aqaba. It is Basil Obeidat, director of Public Relations and International Communication at the Al Mohannad Recruiting Company, in charge of the majority of Jordanian workers in Eilat.

“This peace process achievement is extremely important for both sides. Jordanians working in hotels in Eilat contribute tremendously to the economy’s future. We must do everything in our power not to make the current Gaza war an obstacle,” he says. Obeidat is bothered by the decreasing numbers of workers crossing the border since the war erupted, due to the disappearance of leisure tourism in the city. “A large number of the workers I represent are now sitting at home, unemployed, and urge me daily to assist them to continue working in Israel. These are peaceful workers who should be trusted.”

Elitzur concurs and reveals that the challenges are now both delicate and complicated. Although the number of Israeli evacuees temporarily housed in Eilat hotels has decreased, they still dominate the hotel scene. Since they prefer to clean their rooms themselves to ensure their privacy, and since there is less demand for swimming pools due to the winter season, the number of Jordanians working in hotels in Eilat has been reduced by 50%. Only 1,000 workers are currently required. However, although the fear of the Jordanians here – due to the war with Hamas – emanates more from the Eilat community and less from the long-term guests, we do have to stay alert, says Elitzur.

Therefore, we must pursue an alternative backup to the Jordanian workforce. We have called upon our government to invite workers from Asian countries to come to Israel and work in hotels in Eilat, side by side with our neighbors. The decision is still delayed.

I know one thing for sure – if the Jordanians stop arriving, our hotels will not function anymore. With no hotel guests in Eilat, there is no justification for the city to exist, as it will economically collapse.”

The writer is the Travel Flash Tips publisher.