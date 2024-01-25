My name is Ron Cantor, and I’m a Messianic Jew—a Jewish person who believes Jesus is Israel’s Messiah. Let’s get that out of the way.

Recently, an article appeared in The Jerusalem Post’s Magazine and on the Jpost.com website titled, “Uncovering missionary efforts: Assessing the costs of political and material support during the war. Is it too dangerous?” (December 29, 2023) by Atara Beck.

I’m very grateful to the Post for allowing me to respond.

Beck defamed me personally and the work of Messiah’s Mandate with IDF soldiers, portraying us as manipulative soul-snatchers—a threat equal to Hamas! She quoted a self-proclaimed expert: “I know it’s not the popular thing to say… Just as much as we’re protecting ourselves on the physical side from Hamas, the terrorists, we need to protect ourselves spiritually” from people like me.

Manipulatively piecing together different portions from our mailings, Beck wrote that I “discussed how to trap [soldiers into becoming Messianic].” She didn’t contact me to inquire whether her characterization was, in any way, accurate as would be expected when making such a serious allegation. Are Christians in Jerusalem living under acts of violence and vandalism? (Illustrative) (credit: I. H. Mintz)

I could’ve told her how this all began on October 13, when my wife and I attended a Shabbat dinner for soldiers. A mother there asked if we could help secure bulletproof vests for her son’s unit. We started fundraising, and others turned to us with needs for modern helmets, winter gear, and equipment. Our partners donated $50,000 to Ashkelon’s Barzilai Medical Center to help build a bombproof neonatal unit. We gave several $10,000 grants to evacuees. Our donors have been unbelievable!

A commander of 100 men fighting Hezbollah contacts me weekly with different needs. In tears, his wife shared, “‘D.’ never asks anyone for anything, but he told me, ‘With Ron, I feel I can ask him for whatever we need.’” Advertisement

It might shock Ms. Beck, but this soldier knows nothing of my faith. Most of those we help know that our donors are Christians who love Israel. Many recipients know I'm Messianic, but the libelous claim we “trap” people using humanitarian aid is blatantly false. Absent from Beck’s article is testimony from even one soldier confirming her claims. Conversely, I can produce hundreds who are grateful to our donors.

Faith comes from one’s heart. It cannot be purchased through bribes. The idea that Israeli soldiers are so weak that they’ll sell their souls for a helmet is an insult to the intelligence of the IDF.

Persecuted for expressing faith

But there are acts of coercion. Beck mentioned the May prayer gathering in Jerusalem but ignored the documented violence of that day. A zealous mob of Orthodox Jews viciously beat my Sabra wife (and former IDF drill sergeant) as she tried to enter.

I became Messianic after a thoughtful investigation. A rabbi asked my parents for permission to kidnap me for deprogramming. It was ironic that he wanted to kidnap me to deprogram me because he thought I was brainwashed, but it was the rabbi who wanted to brainwash me! Fortunately, my parents rejected him.

I do understand Beck’s concern. For 1,900 years, the Jewish people were subjected to horrific treatment by so-called Christians. The church developed “replacement theology,” the erroneous teaching that God rejected Israel in favor of the church.

In medieval times, Jews were often given the choice of baptism or expulsion (and sometimes death). Jewish converts could be burned alive for simply honoring Shabbat. In 1243, an entire Jewish community was burned alive near Berlin for allegedly torturing a communion wafer.

The antisemitic writings of Martin Luther and Church Fathers had a profound influence on creating an antisemitic Europe. Dennis Prager writes: “Christianity did not create the Holocaust—indeed, Nazism was anti-Christian—but it made it possible. Without Christian antisemitism, the Holocaust would have been inconceivable.”

My faith, however, isn’t derived from Luther but goes back to a first-century Jewish movement. Every New Testament writer was Jewish and shared their faith with other Jews. I share my faith with those interested, as is my right in a democratic nation. However, helping our fellow Israelis comes from a deep love for our people. There are no strings attached.

Most evenings, like many Israelis, we watch the news stories of those who died in battle and cry together. In November, we traveled to London to speak in the cold rain at a rally of Christians for the release of the hostages. I wore a kippah in London to express solidarity despite the danger in the UK. The invited Jewish leaders expressed concern about me speaking until after they heard me.

We’ve experienced the best of Israel during this horrific period. We’ve spent countless hours with soldiers risking their lives. We’ve enjoyed Shabbat meals with new friends who’ve also donated time and energy to the war effort. None of them has the slightest reservations about us and certainly has never felt “trapped.”

The mother who first asked for help is now with her son in the hospital as he recovers from an injury that left him paralyzed. We purchased a $3,000 computer for him and will stand with them through this ordeal. They know nothing about our faith. They only know that we love the people of Israel, and nothing will stop us from serving them.