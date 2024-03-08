Isaac Herzog: Women must have influence at all levels of decision-making

This year's International Women's Day is an opportunity to say that which should be said not only on International Women's Day, but every day of the year: women must, simply must, have impact and influence at all levels of decision-making. This must be a national goal for us.

The war has proved once again: Israeli heroines are everywhere.

And this is an opportunity to thank them. Thank you to the tank commanders, the squadron leaders, thank you to the soldiers in the field.

Thank you to our heroines

Thank you to the heroines who returned from Hamas captivity, who are leading the fight to bring the hostages home, giving a voice to those who have yet to return. Thank you to the women who struggle to make heard the voices of those whose bodies were mutilated by human monsters. Thank you to those who are fighting on the world stage on our behalf. Women will soon be able to serve in the Israeli Air Force's elite 669 Search and Rescue Unit as well as the Yahalom combat engineering unit. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Thank you to the women who have for many months, been anxiously praying for those on the frontline. To the women who have lost those most dear to their hearts. Indeed, the wives of the fighters - of servicemen and reservists - are lionesses on the home front, who keep their homes and families together through it all. The women that the fighters on the frontline so often tell me “are the real heroes”.

As President of the State of Israel, I would like to salute all of you, and say to you, to all of you, thank you. Together we will overcome.