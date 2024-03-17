Mandatory Sherut Leumi for haredim will make things worse - opinion

The ultra-Orthodox sector has two claims against drafting to the IDF: the suspension of Torah study and the fear of corruption in a non-Orthodox setting. There is no easy solution to recruit the ultra-Orthodox to the army, but the option of a Sherut Leumi (National Service) requirement instead of drafting to the army is an option that politicians repeatedly suggest. Sherut Leumi is intended only for civilians that the IDF has decided to exempt from military service and is operated solely on a voluntary basis.

Because of this, the majority of Sherut Leumi volunteers are religious girls from the Zionist sector. Young citizens of draft age who suffer from illness or disability also volunteer for national service. These populations volunteer with high motivation and sufficient supervision by about eight associations established to ensure that Sherut Leumi is carried out most efficiently. For this reason, Sherut Leumi has gained a positive reputation.

Those who try to harness Sherut Leumi as a solution to the problem of drafting the ultra-Orthodox are wrong and misleading. It is not a question of volunteering, but of imposing an obligation on ultra-Orthodox youth to serve in the army. Unlike the non-Orthodox population, these young citizens can choose not to enlist in the army and instead sign up to volunteer for Sherut Leumi.

One might assume that this will achieve greater equality between the different populations since everyone must give up a comfortable life in favor of mandatory military or civilian service. In reality, this is nothing but an illusion that will lead to distortions and enormous expenses.

While the IDF is prepared to integrate ultra-Orthodox youth into its ranks and increase their motivation for military service, there is no way to effectively activate Sherut Leumi for ultra-Orthodox youth who are not volunteers but are employed by enforcement of the law.

The result will be the establishment of ultra-orthodox associations to operate the service, idle positions for volunteering, and the lack of effective supervision. In other words - the largest scam in Israel. These associations will also require huge budgets and the granting of full rights similar to those serving in the IDF, while the real need is in the military and not in civilian areas. It may be convenient for Sherut Leumi volunteers to take positions in Magen David Adom, the rescue union, the fire department, and ZAKA, but these institutions are already full of real, motivated, and passionate volunteers. Tens of thousands of passive ultra-Orthodox youth cannot be burdened on them. David Milgrom (credit: SIVAN FARAGE)

What can the solution to this ongoing issue possibly be?

Sherut Leumi should be completely removed as a forced solution on ultra-Orthodox youth. The existing situation is better than this hopeless vision. Further, any solution based on quotas or recruitment targets will have no effect and should be avoided.

The blanket exemption for "Torah scholars" should be abolished, and only a few hundred elite scholars should be exempt, similar to the exemptions for outstanding athletes. The army should continue to establish separate battalions for the ultra-Orthodox, fully considering their needs.

If a yeshiva student does not obey the IDF draft law, he should not be sent to prison like secular Israelis who refuse the draft. Consequently, the state should not give him financial budgetary support for his studies and living expenses. It is to be hoped that, gradually, this new system will prove to be a positive change and an acceptable solution for a very complex social issue.