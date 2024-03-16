I ran the Jerusalem Marathon: Here's 4 reasons Israel will thrive - opinion

Every morning, I wake up, lace up my running shoes, head out onto the streets of Jerusalem, and run. In the rain and during a heatwave. In the darkness, when I have to be in Tel Aviv early. To watch the sunrise over the Dead Sea, which feels like it is just over the hill but is really 40 kilometers to the south.

But I could not decide whether to pull on my running shoes last Friday.

I had registered for the Jerusalem Winner Marathon 10K. I usually run the 21.1K, but recent months have been difficult – personally and for our country – and I have not had time to train correctly. The day I signed up for the race, I had not thought much about it. However, on Friday morning I found myself doubting my ability to complete the race.

I hesitated about heading to Sacher Park, where the race began. I didn’t feel like competing, or like the idea of being in a crowd, and I thought the hills might be too steep.

Deep down, I knew I’d regret not participating. I knew I would only run through the finish line if I showed up at the starting line. Runners pass the Temple Mount at the Jerusalem Marathon. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

I also understood that my race this year was not about competing but persevering.

This year, the Jerusalem marathon revitalized my hope in our country. Here are four reasons why I know that Israel will survive and thrive after the Oct. 7 massacre, that I learned from the race.

We run in unison, but we are diverse

Though relatively narrow, Jerusalem’s streets miraculously accommodated the staggering 40,000 runners who turned out for the race – even more than in a “normal” year. The roads, usually plagued by traffic and noise pollution, were painted in melon, the color of the race shirt that most people wore this year. But underneath the uniformity was the diversity that is part of the secret of Israeli success: young and old, religious and secular, male and female, Sephardi and Ashkenazi, and immigrants from around the world.

We all live here together with our unique ideas and ways of life. Sometimes we fight. But mostly – and certainly when needed – we stand in solidarity.

All of those different perspectives give Israel a distinct advantage. Research has shown that companies with diverse teams have greater cash flow per employee, and that inclusive work environments foster higher productivity. Our country is diverse.

We all win when we cross the finish line

One thing I enjoy about running is that it’s not just about beating others; it’s about challenging yourself. You set your own goals and try to improve your performance.

When I competed more seriously in high school and college, our focus wasn’t solely on winning races but also on setting personal records. These records are special because they’re all about how you’re feeling, how hard you push yourself, and how consistent your pace is.

The best part of finishing a race is that satisfying moment when you cross the finish line. It doesn’t matter if you come in first, 10th, or near the end – the victory is in completing the race, and that feeling is unbeatable.

Everyone ran for somebody

Israel and its people are in pain. We’ve realized over the past five months that we’re like a big family. Even if we weren’t directly affected by the events in southern Israel on Oct. 7, or if we didn’t have to leave our homes in the North, or if our sons and daughters aren’t serving in the IDF, we’re all part of this conflict.

At the Jerusalem marathon, you could see this manifestation come to life. Everyone ran for someone, whether it was for the release of the hostages, for the soldiers who lost their lives protecting us, for the individuals who were brutally slaughtered by Hamas, or for the emergency responders who risked everything to save us.

The race was in Jerusalem, and Jerusalem belongs to us

The Jerusalem Winner Marathon is a breathtaking race through the streets of the world’s most significant city. It takes us from our ancient past to our present, running on the slippery ancient stones of the Old City and past the President’s Residence.

Each stride serves as a reminder that this land is deeply tied to the Jewish people; it’s a gift from God.

Following in the footsteps of our ancestors is a fantastic way to remember our identity, values, and purpose. It also reminds us of the importance of safeguarding Jerusalem, which we’re lucky to have as a united city today. We must cherish it, protect it, and make it our own – because it could be lost at any time.

JERUSALEM IS a city of hills. As someone who lives at the top of some of our city’s steepest and longest hills, I’m reminded each day that even if you conquer them today, they’ll be there to challenge you anew tomorrow.

Last Friday, I tackled the uphills one by one during the race and allowed the downhills to carry me.

I won. Not a specific place in the race, and not my best time. But I did PR (personal record): I successfully reaffirmed my and my country’s strengths. Our power is believing that tomorrow will be better. 

The writer is the former deputy CEO – strategy and innovation for The Jerusalem Post and a senior correspondent. She also co-hosts the Inside Israeli Innovation podcast.