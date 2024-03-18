Letters to the Editor, March 18, 2024: Secular and anti-halachic

David Weinberg’s idea that haredi men serve in the IDF during their traditional vacations from yeshiva is original and intriguing (“The ultra-Orthodox ‘vacation draft,’” March 15). Unfortunately, however, I fear that it too will be just another impractical and abandoned attempt to solve the haredi draft issue that Weinberg himself describes. The sad but irrefutable fact is that the haredi world will never allow for any kind of mandatory military service in and for the State of Israel. Despite certain positive changes in haredi attitudes toward IDF soldiers, as well as greater assimilation and involvement in general society, the overall haredi attitude has never changed toward the Zionist Jewish state, which they view as secular and anti-halachic.

Haredi leaders decided to join the new political entity called Israel for practical considerations of defending and maintaining their lifestyle against the new Zionist and sovereign entity and its very secular and anti-religious attitudes. Seeing full-time Torah study as the true protector and defender of the Jewish people against these secular and very non-Torah dangers of Zionism, mandatory military service was deemed not only detrimental to full-time Torah study, but also perceived as an especially heinous and evil attempt to destroy the world of Torah study and lifestyle. Therefore, it must be avoided and fought unequivocally and forcefully at all times and under all conditions.

So, we can dance around all kinds of suggestions and discussions about how to foster non-coercive military service by haredim, but ultimately, they will not serve. This has been clear all along, and further sharpened by recent outrageous statements by Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef and other haredi leaders, which only demonstrate how deep and unbridgeable the chasm is between those who see service in the IDF as a privilege and mitzvah, and those who hide behind lofty excuses of spiritual superiority to avoid sharing in the defense of their fellow Jews even in the most trying times.

Despite Weinberg’s hope that haredi men will serve “without abandoning their unique way of life – if they care to fully share in the national security load and not just hide behind rusty ideological slogans,” the answer to this hope is clear: The vast majority absolutely do not care to share in the national security load, even partially. As long as this ideology is not modified, there is little if any chance that haredim will ever truly share in any of the burden of defending our country.

GERSHON HARRIS

Hatzor Haglilit

No-go area

Regarding “Schumer says Netanyahu an obstacle to peace” (March 15): It’s time to call in the US ambassador to Israel to explain that it’s not acceptable, especially from a so-called friend, to lecture us – a sovereign democratic nation – on who leads and comprises our government. That privilege is solely given to the Israeli populace in any future election and as such is a no-go area for anyone else. US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the Senate floor, March 14, 2024. (credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)

STEPHEN VISHNICK

Tel Aviv

Most Israelis disagree with Schumer’s positions, but they should be carefully considered. I wonder if those who argue that Americans should not interfere in Israeli politics were critical of Prime Minister Netanyahu for interfering in several US elections.

There are two possible futures for Israel. One involves continuing the status quo, with Israel maintaining rule over increasingly resistant Palestinians in Judea and Samaria. This likely will lead to a continuation of instability, terrorism, war, and widespread antisemitism. While it would be difficult to obtain and would involve painful compromises, there must be a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a two-state solution, in order to avert a very harmful future.

This is the view not only of Senator Schumer, the leading US Jewish politician, but also of President Biden, most other world leaders, and most other US Jewish and Democratic politicians who have consistently supported aid to Israel. More importantly, it is the view of Commanders for Israel’s Security (CIS), which includes over 400 Israeli retired generals and leaders of Mossad, Shin Bet, and the Israeli police. These are the Israelis who are most familiar with our security needs.

A key question is, without such a resolution, how can Israel avert continuing and possibly increased violence and diplomatic criticism, effectively respond to our economic, environmental, and other domestic problems, remain both a Jewish and democratic nation, and reduce antisemitism.

A conflict resolution would require the demilitarization of Hamas, a demilitarized Palestinian state, more peace-supportive leadership for Israel and the Palestinians, a territorial swap that would keep most of Judea and Samaria’s residents as part of Israel, and financial and other support from the world’s nations.

I recognize that I am advocating for a position with which many Israelis disagree, but how else can we have a positive future for our beloved, imperiled nation?

RICHARD H. SCHWARTZ

Shoresh

Our family’s property

Regarding “A Jewish family, a famous European museum and the battle for a masterpiece looted by the Nazis” (March 14): The Cassirer family’s story of Nazi loot is not uncommon, as we know, and there is still a need to prevent the offenders from getting away with it even after so many years.

In 2004, I was able to retrieve a portrait of my mother which was discovered in the local museum of her hometown of Trutnov, now in the Czech Republic. However, when I returned to that museum to claim a second painting which unquestionably was the property of our family, I met a very ugly wall.

Despite the attendance of an interpreter and a lawyer, I was bluntly told that not only were all the items which were still stored in the archives the property of the Czech government, I should never have received even my mother‘s portrait. They refused my generous offer to digitally record all items still held by them so that potential owners could come forward.

Thousands of items are still stored, gathering dust. I gave up the fight, but perhaps various foundations will be able to help people like us finally retrieve their property.

STEPHEN POHLMANN

Tel Aviv

Pronunciation and inflection

“The IDF is losing the worldwide PR war” by Zvika Klein (March 15) is so true. Why can Hamas put out their “news” within such a short period of time while the IDF is hours behind? IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari’s English is undoubtedly good, but it’s not spoken by a native English-speaking person who understands that pronunciation and inflection are so important.

The world would understand so much better. Bring back Keren Hajioff, who served as international media spokeswoman to then-prime minister Naftali Bennett and his successor Yair Lapid.

MORLEY FRANKS

Jerusalem

State largesse

Regarding “Sephardi chief rabbi warns of mass exodus if haredim drafted” (March 10): Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef’s threats will fall on deaf ears. What country would accept thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews with no skills and accustomed to living off state largesse?

His threats are meaningless and everyone knows it. In fact, their departure from Israel would mean fewer families to subsidize.

MALCOLM MANDEL

Ra’anana