Thanks to the UN's bias against Israel, Islamic extremism reached Europe - opinion

On November 29, 1947, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the conclusions of the United Nations Special Committee on Palestine (UNSCOP), established to examine the status of and partition the Land of Israel. This resulted in Resolution No. 18, known famously in Hebrew as Kav-tet B’November.

The resolution divided the portion of the Land of Israel west of Jordan into two areas, one for Jews and one for Arabs.

Our historical right to the land was enshrined in our Declaration of Independence as the agreed solution to the immigration of Jewish refugees from Europe. A clear date was set for the establishment of the State of Israel and the end of the British mandate.

Menachem Begin, who headed Israel’s national military organization, opposed the internal of the land and called it, “giving up Jerusalem.” The Arab leadership also opposed the decision, calling it a “line of fire.”

On November 30, an Egged bus was attacked by Arabs who murdered five of the passengers, setting off the War of Independence. Intent on destroying the small, newly established country, the Arab armies of Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq invaded Israel but were vanquished.

Not a moment of peace in Israel

Israel has not had a moment’s peace since the state was established; our enemies have not relinquished their desire to destroy us.

The influence of the Arab bloc on the United Nations Security Council has led to countless resolutions against Israel over the years. In several cases, these resolutions have been vetoed by the United States.

In one of the recent UN resolutions, out of the 15 members of the Security Council, 13 voted in favor of a ceasefire in Gaza. Their intention, of course, was the preservation of the Hamas Nazis and their bellic capacities. The United States exercised its power of veto and the United Kingdom abstained. What can be expected from this contaminated body that places no value whatsoever on Jewish lives?

The rise of Arab political power and influence after the Yom Kippur War – acquired thanks to their countries’ role in supplying oil around the world – has led the UN to countless anti-Israel resolutions. Among the most shocking was the adoption of Resolution 3379 equating Zionism with racism.

The UN’s illogical and disproportionate antisemitic resolutions can be traced to Israel’s insults to Arab honor by defeating them in the 1948 War of Independence and in Israel’s victories in the wars over the years. The shameful statements of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has turned a blind eye to the terrible October 7 massacre, have unmasked the UN bias anew.

While financed mainly by the US, the UN operates with the inspiration and encouragement of various Arab countries hostile to Israel, despite peace treaties.

The monstrosity that is Hamas, supported by terrorist states led by Iran, is proof of what we and our longtime leaders have failed to understand. This is not a war over territories “conquered” from an Arab Palestinian people that never existed. This is primarily a religious war.

SHARIA LAW jurists have imbued Islamic State (IS) with a distorted interpretation of the Koran, teaching that destroying infidels (non-Muslims) is not only permitted but even required.

To Hamas, these imams have transmitted the insane belief that the Jews are defiling “Palestine”; and that the holy places in the Land of Israel belong to them. And that it is their right to destroy the Jews and establish the state of Palestine, “From the sea to the river” [from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea].

In parallel, it must be emphasized that this belief is not shared by a large section of the Arabs living among us in understanding and peace.

We, as well as our leaders, must understand that until Hamas, that insane and murderous organization, is destroyed, and until a new generation of Arabs arises, educated in the spirit of understanding and embracing the “other,” we will, unfortunately, have to continue to battle radical Islam.

The US applies pressure to Israel regarding humanitarian aid to Gaza and opposes the IDF’s entry into Rafah. Nevertheless, we must recognize American aid and President Joe Biden’s “Don’t” to Iran, both at the beginning of the war and just recently, when we faced the threat of Tehran’s reaction following the assassination of the Iranian “official.” We must be thankful for the greatness of the friendship between our two countries.

HIGH REPRESENTATIVE of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles, whose Iranian leanings are known, is “concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

Not a single demand to visit our hostages nor receive a report on their situation. No empathy or sharing in the grief of the families whose worlds have been destroyed – not even a word of condemnation for the barbaric murderers who massacred us.

It is worth mentioning that Fontelles is a son of Spain’s powerful province, Catalonia, whose regional parliament passed a resolution declaring that Israel was committing apartheid crimes and should be sanctioned.

Since 2019, he has been the foreign minister of the European Union (EU), which for years has been funding radical left-wing associations that support BDS, demonstrate in the disputed areas of Judea and Samaria, and call for sanctions to be imposed on Israel.

How is it that the EU, whose citizens suffered so much in World War II, does not wake up and realize that Israel’s war against Hamas is also the war of the free world against the spread of Islamic radicalism?

Why do countries not wake up and see what is already happening in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and Germany, with Islamic enclaves established by the refugees that even the local police are afraid to enter? It is from these Muslims that terrorists rise up and attack the countries that provide them refuge.

Some countries are beginning to realize that the excessive humanity they have shown to so-called political asylum seekers from Islamic countries is affecting the nature of their country. Right-wing parties are garnering increasing support as citizens hope to halt the influx of those immigrants.

As the fear of the spread of Islamic radicalism permeates Europe, countries are beginning to impose entry restrictions on foreigners. In the Netherlands, the leader of the right-wing party, Geert Wilders, has garnered the highest number of mandates.

Hilders, whom Muslim extremists tried to assassinate in the past, shows commendable courage in his opposition to transforming the Netherlands into the UK, Belgium, Norway, and Sweden, all slowly losing their national identity.

The author is CEO of Radios 100fm, honorary consul, vice dean of the consular staff, and vice president of the Ambassadors Club in Israel, as well as a former journalist at NBC.