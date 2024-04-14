UN’s Guterres condemns Iran attack, Israel calls for UNSC to take action

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Iran’s drone and missile attack on Israel early Sunday morning, as the combined forces of the US, Jordan, and British armies fought alongside Israel to protect the Jewish state. “I strongly condemn the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by the Islamic Republic of Iran this evening. I call for an immediate cessation of these hostilities,” Guterres stated in a post on X. “I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation,” he said, as he urged “maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East.

“I have repeatedly stressed that neither the region nor the world can afford another war,” he stated.Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan wrote a letter to UN Security Council President Maltese Ambassador Vanessa Frazier, asking that the 15-member body condemn the Iranian attack.“The gravity and the volume of the attacks are unprecedented and are a flagrant violation of Israel’s sovereignty, of international law, and of Security Council resolutions,” Erdan said. “The time has come for the Security Council to take action against the Iranian threat,” he said.

MEMBERS OF the United Nations Security Council vote on a proposal to demand that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to the Gaza Strip and set up UN monitoring of the humanitarian assistance delivered, during a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, on December 22. (credit: David Dee Delgado/Reuters) One diplomat told Reuters that the UNSC could meet on the Iran attack as early as Sunday.

Iran's mission to the UN blames Israel

Iran’s mission to the UN in New York stated in a post on X early Sunday morning that its attack was an act of self-defense permissible under Article 51 of the UN Charter. “The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe,” Iran stated. UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis said he expected Iran would honor its word that the drone and missile launch was a solitary action and that the “matter can be deemed concluded.” “This is a moment that calls for wise and prudent judgment, in which the risks and extended risks are very carefully considered,” Francis said. “Dialogue and diplomacy are the only way to resolve any differences through peaceful means,” he stated. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the attack, stating in a post on X that it was an “unprecedented escalation and a grave threat to regional security.” French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne wrote on X that Iran had taken a “new step in its destabilizing actions” and the risks it was willing to take, as he reaffirmed his country’s commitment to Israel. German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit issued a similar statement, as he condemned “this irresponsible and unjustifiable attack, Iran is risking a regional conflagration.” Germany stands closely by Israel's side," Hebestreit said. "We will now discuss further reactions closely with our G7 partners and allies,” he added. “The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq.Saudi Arabia called on all parties to exercise restraint.Reuters contributed to this report.