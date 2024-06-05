UNRWA is not an aid agency, it is more like an illegal drug dealer: It must be replaced - opinion

UNRWA was established with the goal to destroy the new born State of Israel and eliminate its Jewish population that survived the Holocaust and the 1948 War of Independence.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was chartered by a UN charter as a UN instrument. Its mission is to propagate the return of Arabs who left their homes back to the land of Israel, with the aim of replacing the Jewish population living there and dismantling the Jewish state.

Try to find an official map on UNRWA premises or documents from the last 75 years – including the 19 years before the 1967 Six Day War – where the State of Israel, a member of the UN, is drawn or mentioned. Attempt to find UNRWA books and teaching materials that mention Jews as legal citizens, and not as pigs, slaves, etc.

UNRWA has been educating generations of Arab students to pursue an ideology that calls for the annihilation of a legitimate member state and its citizens. It teaches them to become savage and brutal murderers, rapists, beheaders, bakers of babies, looters, arsonists, and spreaders of libels. Such crimes were committed by alumni of UNRWA schools, their teachers, their social workers, and its other employees, including Western employees working for UNRWA.

All this stands in complete contrast to Israel, its government and people, who throughout the years of fighting the monstrous offspring's of UNRWA have been making a tremendous effort to comply with the Ten Commandments given us, which later became part of Western civilization – values that the Jews have been adhering to for centuries before Muhammad was born and since. PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY TV and UNRWA schoolbooks teach Palestinian children to hate Israel and the Jews, the writer asserts. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

AS A PROFESSIONAL aid worker, our goal is to prevent and dissolve a deadly problem, natural or man-made, from exploding into a catastrophe. Namely, to reduce death, injury, and suffering of people affected, to provide relief through life-lines, and minimize the exposure of people to perils.

Other aid organizations could replace UNRWA

As aid workers, we would never advocate suicide to our children. Such an approach describes normal aid workers working with aid agencies such as SID-Israel, IsraAid, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHRC), US/AusAid, Red Cross, Oxfam, CARE, etc. – all of them aside from UNRWA.

UNRWA has been expanding the number of refugees for decades, applying that status for generations to the offspring of the original Arabs of 1948, who would not have been defined as refugees elsewhere in the world. How can one be counted as a refugee if he has been born in Nablus and spent all his life in Nablus? Thus, they enlarge the number of their recipients, contrary to the common-sense approach of reducing the number of people in-need, including those who died many years ago, and those who were not born yet.

UNRWA is not an aid agency. UNRWA is more like an illegal drug dealer involved in illegal drug dealings and devastating terror activities within its premises, selling as many bottles of poison and death as they can, indifferent to the damage caused to their customers and third parties.

Just ask how many refugees had been permanently settled by UNRWA since its establishment in 1949 and compare that with the performance of the UNHRC. Or any other aid agency worldwide.

The UNHCR is a much more competent organization in confronting the problem of refugees and settling them. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is much more competent in educating children whose parents look for proper education and refuse to raise their children as killers, rapists, beheaders, bakers of babies and looters.

UNESCO is better in building up hope rather than teaching school children to become suicide bombers or use RPGs and other battle gear stocked within the premises of schools, as those operated by UNRWA are. Should those “uninvolved” parents desire growing killers, rapists, beheaders, and looters, ISIS instructors would do the job much more effectively than UNRWA teachers.

The Red Cross (not the Red Crescent) and the World Health Organization can manage the medical needs of every community much better than UNRWA. The Food and Agriculture Organization, International Labor Organization, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization can meet the nutrition and employment needs of the people in Gaza and elsewhere much better than UNRWA.

The World Bank Group, International Finance Corporation, UN World Tourism Organization, the International Monetary Fund, and the International Organization for Migration would do a much better job than the totally corrupt UNRWA, which was funded a fortune in comparison to any other aid agency – funds they used to build an infrastructure and man it with terrorists, in order to destroy a member state with the UN and kill its population.

Such an agency has no justification to be part of the UN system, nor to be supported by anyone, definitely not by the taxpayers of democracies.

Do you assume that US taxpayers are pleased to finance the extermination of the Jewish people in Israel, and burn to ashes their country following the terrible deeds of the Nazi regime during World War II?

Do you believe that taxpayers of the US are happy to finance killers, rapists, beheaders, bakers of babies, and looters and sponsor the schools that are the originators and generators of that kind of behavior?

Do you consider that such a bunch of non-humane leaders, teachers, and children who serve as a kind of petri dish for growing savage monsters should be part of the UN system?

UNRWA should close its operations immediately, following the pattern that we saw with the International Refugee Organization, which closed its operations some 70 years back. After a period, its responsibilities should be assumed by other agencies as indicated above.

Better options might be for them to give up their desire to destroy Israel, stop living like beggars at the expense of others, and resettle, like the vast majority of people worldwide.

The writer is a member of the Forum for a Safe Israel.