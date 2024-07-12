Be'eri investigation uncovers leadership failures, government should be held accountable - opinion

The investigation of Be'eri is heartbreaking.

It is impossible to read it without holding your head and asking how this terrible thing happened to us. The investigation includes unimaginable events, each of which alone could fill the lesson plans for every officer and commander in the IDF for years to come.

The person who investigated the battles of Be'eri, Major General (res.) Mickey Edelstein is one of the people I trust most in the world. More than that, he is the person who was responsible for the security of the residents of Be'eri and the surrounding area for years.

During one of my roles under his command in the Gaza Division, I saw him standing in front of them, bowing his head, and apologizing dozens of times for events that did not even come close to the first line in the investigation he presented.

But when I read this investigation, I mainly could not shake the frustration and anger about what happened to us then and what has been happening to us since. An Israeli soldier walks past the remains of a burnt houses, following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel October 17, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

I am angry that it states the IDF failed in defense - those who failed to defend Be'eri at all levels have names and ranks, and they are neither mentioned nor referenced. We didn’t wait nine months to be told the IDF failed. Unfortunately, we knew it had failed.

Mickey Edelstein sent again to bow his head

I am angry that we are told there were heroism stories in the battles of Be'eri and that the fighters are heroes. We already know that. We never blamed the brave soldiers who risked their lives and paid for their lives. We never thought the problem was related to the junior fighting ranks of the IDF, those who charged, risked, and even paid for their lives.

I am angry that nine months and four days after October 7, only one investigation is ready and presented to the public, and we are so far from the truth. We deserve more than this, certainly at this stage.

I am angry that major general (res.) Mickey Edelstein was sent again to stand and bow his head before the residents of Be'eri, while the event commanders from the field to the General Staff were not there to bow their heads.

I am angry that those responsible for this failure, from the field to the Prime Minister's Office, are still in their positions and not even making any signs of packing their things and leaving. Some even hint that Be'eri is not their responsibility and that it will take a long time before they pay the price for the failure, if at all.

I would be happy if it were unnecessary to state, but in these days I add: I am not looking for them to leave for revenge. It does not make me happy that excellent people, some of them, will end their roles prematurely. I do expect this from them, out of a belief that this is the beginning of the path to recovery and correction that will come.

The criticism is not easy for me, especially not these days, when the storm rages around, and parts of the Israeli government are engaged in irrelevant, irresponsible, and unstatesmanlike attacks on the IDF and its commanders. I think twice if such criticism and sharing these harsh feelings are appropriate.

But as someone who served in the IDF for 24 years and grew up on its values and, together with many here, only wants to focus on the joint building of the new Israel, I see no other choice but to demand from the political echelon and the IDF not to subject us to dozens more heartbreaking investigations like these until someone tells us what really happened on October 7, and not only takes responsibility but also admits guilt.

The writer served as the IDF Spokesperson between May 18, 2017, and September 15, 2019, after serving as Assistant Chief of Staff.