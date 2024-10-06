Amid the Jewish holiday season, understanding good nutrition is vital - opinion

We are in the midst of the 23 days of the holiday season. Needless to say, there is a lot of food consumption going on. It seems like almost every day is either one of the holidays or Shabbat and with all this comes a lot of trips to the grocery store. Even though this is a time of celebration, and many family gatherings with an abundance of food, we can still make an effort to purchase a healthier variety of cuisine.

Yet, I’ve noticed lately, that the most innocent items on my shopping list are becoming a real challenge. This past week, I went to the grocery store with my list and I thought shopping would be quick and easy. After all, the list I got was clean and organized and the items we needed were pretty basic. Among the items on the list were tomato paste, healthy cereal, oatmeal, some treats for my grandchildren, instant soup in a cup, and low fat yogurt. Let’s go shopping!

Read the ingredients!

I arrived at the store and began knocking off the list. When I got to the section of tomato pastes, I picked up container after container only to find that a product I used to buy without having to check the ingredients was now problematic. What used to be simply crushed up tomatoes and some added salt, now contain both sugar and fructose. After a long search, I found a brand that was really just tomato paste.

Read the back of the box

I then made my way over to the breakfast cereals. I noticed that the front of the boxes had phrases on them such as “A whole grain product” or “Heart Healthy whole grains included,” “Low fat – low sugar.” But I always read the ingredient list, almost always on the back of the box and it was full of harmful stuff. One group of cereals was indeed whole grain and low fat, but full of sugar. Some were whole grain and low sugar, but had oils. Some that said “Only natural ingredients” were still high in calories.

I did, however, find the cereals that I have always tried to stick with. Nothing like good old shredded wheat – nothing but whole wheat, no sugar and just a touch of salt. Supermarket Shopping (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

On the other side of the aisle, I went to get the oatmeal (porridge for all of your Europeans). I always buy the raw rolled oats in a can or vacuum-packed container. But I couldn’t help noticing the convenient single serve packages that were there. After reading their ingredients, that include different kinds of sugars and flavor enhancers that can be detrimental to your health, that too went back on the shelf.

Yogurt lovers beware! It might be surprising, but yogurt is today’s largest delivery method of sugar. Zero sugar? Well, artificial sweeteners are worse. Yogurt can turn into a high calorie item. Get a plain unsweetened yogurt (Greek if you like that texture) having less than 3% fat. You can sweeten it with fruit, healthy granola or some pure maple syrup. But it is important to remember to beware of dairy in general. Yogurt, like all dairy, comes with a lot of baggage.

It’s a hectic time and some people are looking for those “instant” foods that you just add water to and eat. Look out – MSG, high salt and a lot of sugar. It says, “No MSG”? Careful! Watch out for the words “flavor enhancers” as well as high salt and sugar. In my search, I found one brand with No MSG and no sugars added.

I started looking for treats for my grandchildren. When looking at the cookies, I saw a whole section of healthy cookies and cakes. What does “healthy” mean? The packages all said no sugar, made with whole grains, only natural ingredients. But when I looked at the ingredients, I either saw artificial sweeteners or hydrogenated oils. Artificial sweeteners can cause health problems and trans-fats cause heart disease.

Thank goodness the United States has officially banned the use of trans-fats; hopefully, other countries will follow suit. Beware that any hydrogenated oil becomes a trans-fat. Avoid it at all costs. If the kids are old enough, popcorn might be a better alternative anyway.

It’s not what it seems

Research tells us that people think foods with front-of-package (FOP) health claims (“rich in omega-3,” “supports immunity,” “low-fat,” etc.) have fewer calories and are better for their health. But it’s just another health halo. This has been extensively studied by Brian Wansink, PhD, former professor and behavioral economics expert at Cornell University. FOP claims “cause us to believe the food product is much healthier than it actually is,” says Wansink. “People typically eat 44% more when there is a health claim on the front label.”

Marion Nestle, PhD, MPH, is a professor of nutrition, food studies and public health at New York University. She wrote that “People like buying products with a ‘health aura,’ no matter how poorly the health claim is supported by science. Science is irrelevant; marketing is what’s relevant.” Consumers usually believe front-of-package claims, perceive them to be government-endorsed and use them to ignore the more evidence-based Nutrition Facts Label on the back or side of the packaging (Nestle & Ludwig 2010).

The bottom line

It is important to be an educated consumer and smart grocery shopper. Look out for the health traps. Food manufacturers’ bottom line is selling products and being able to manufacture them as cheaply as possible, even if it costs you your health. According to food journalist Michael Pollin, if you can’t pronounce the ingredients or if they didn’t exist when your grandmother was alive, you might think twice about purchasing the product they’re in.

Remember that sugars come in many forms and that high fructose corn syrup is especially harmful to your health. Oils are not healthy and carry 4,000 calories per pound. Trans-fats are on the way out, but they are still around and they do cause heart disease.

Before you enter the supermarket, be up-to-date on what good nutrition is. Being a vigilant consumer will “add hours to your days, days to your years and years to your lives.”

The writer is a wellness coach and personal trainer with more than 25 years of professional experience. He is a member of the international Council of the True Health Initiative and a member of the board of Kosher Plant Based. He is director of The Wellness Clinic, and can be reached at alan@alanfitness.com.