The growing missile threat from Yemen: How Israel is handling the Houthis’ aggression -opinion

Once again, as on nearly every day, missiles were launched from Yemen earlier this week. This time, a missile detonated perilously close to the terminals of Ben-Gurion Airport.

Some airlines immediately canceled their flights; others hesitated. Israeli carriers, undeterred, continued operations – albeit with a swift hike in ticket prices. The fewer the foreign airlines, the higher the fares climb. That is a quintessential example of our local business acumen. Those who have flown in recent years know this pattern well – whether it’s savvy entrepreneurship or simply making do with what we have, as the saying goes...

Passengers affected by the cancellations emerged from shelters, scrambling to find alternative flights. After all, vacations shouldn’t be forfeited so easily. Across the country, people briefly expressed concern, then returned from their bomb shelters to their workplaces or household routines. The prime minister issued another stern warning to our adversaries. The United States pledged severe repercussions for the perpetrators.

The news lingered on front pages for a while before being overshadowed by reports of a minister's latest gaffe, issues within the US administration, and proposals to increase lawmakers' salaries. I also came across an article about a disgruntled politician suing a journalist– or perhaps it was the journalist suing the politician. In any case, the usual hustle and bustle resumed. Just another day.

Houthi missile impacts at Ben-Gurion Airport

A missile exploding on the grounds of our international airport has seemingly become a mundane occurrence. Routine. After all, our missile defense systems intercept 95% of incoming rockets. So, one slips through occasionally. Statistics are on our side; everything is under control. Our air defense forces perform miracles daily, safeguarding the nation.

What’s one missile compared to entire cities enduring years of bombardment? We’ve demonstrated restraint and resilience for years. Residents have collected rocket fragments as souvenirs for friends. We’ve gradually adapted to the unimaginable. We’ve become accustomed to the unacceptable, even jesting about it. Such is our Israeli reality.

FOLLOWING THE ballistic missile strike from Yemen on Ben-Gurion Airport, six individuals were injured, and significant damage was inflicted. In retaliation, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) launched two powerful airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

The first strike occurred on May 5, targeting key facilities in the port city of Hodeidah and the town of Bajil. The objectives included a port complex used for transferring Iranian weaponry (and funding) to the Houthis, as well as a factory for cement to be utilized in the construction of tunnels and other military infrastructure. Much of the Houthi infrastructure is subterranean.

The following day, on May 6, Israel attacked the international airport in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. The assault resulted in the destruction of three Yemenia Airways passenger planes, damage to the runway and terminal building, and harm to a cement factory and power stations in the Sanaa area. Again, the targets were facilities involved in Iranian arms deliveries and the supporting terrorist infrastructure.

Simultaneously, American forces conducted extensive strikes in Yemen. Despite the concerted efforts of Israel and its allies, the Houthis continue to possess a substantial arsenal of ballistic missiles. Supplies from Iran persist, and the Houthis have established underground factories. They launch one or two missiles into Israel daily – not a significant number, but sufficient to send millions of Israelis into bomb shelters and prompt global airlines to cancel flights to Israel.

According to military experts, the Houthis’ primary limitation lies in their number of launchers. Eliminating these would significantly alter the situation and potentially reduce the hostility of these desert dwellers. However, such an operation would necessitate ground forces, and Yemen is far from Israel.

The distance from Tel Aviv to Sanaa is approximately 2,100 kilometers. Transporting heavy ordnance to the Houthis is no simple task. Moreover, despite the Houthis’ autonomy, the root of the problem resides in Iran. Israel views the Houthis’ actions as part of the “axis of terror” led by Iran, and it has warned of potential further strikes, possibly targeting Iranian assets.

For Israel, effective collaboration with the United States is vital in addressing threats from both the Houthis and Iran.

Meanwhile, the US has announced a cessation of its strikes on the Houthis, following President Donald Trump’s statement that the Houthis agreed to halt attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea. However, the Houthis emphasized their intention to continue shelling Israel and paralyzing our airports. They made this declaration while emerging from the smoldering ruins of cement factories and the devastated airport in Sanaa.

HELLO, AMERICA? We can manage on our own if necessary. It’s not our first time. But mutual understanding and support would be appreciated.

This brings to mind an old anecdote from university. During a military training session, the colonel explained the coordination between a motorized rifle battalion and an anti-aircraft battery: “We detect incoming enemy aircraft, prepare to engage, select targets, allow enemy fighters to pass over the battalion’s positions, then unleash a barrage of fire to destroy them. Understood, students?” Eager for a break, the students nodded, except for one who raised his hand and asked, “Comrade Colonel, are we coordinating with the battalion or avenging it?”

Should anything, heaven forbid, occur, I know and believe that the IDF’s retaliation would be swift and formidable. At that point, the US would likely offer full support.

In the meantime, we brace for the next missile and contemplate how to confront this desert menace independently.

We trust our friends. At the same time, we must be able to solve our problems ourselves and rely solely on our own strength – not expect someone else to do it for us.

Such is our Israeli reality.

The author is an Israeli political scientist and writer.