When Donald Trump came to Jerusalem, I put up the largest billboards in the nation declaring, “Cyrus the Great Is Alive.” They were reported on around the world. In Iran, one article even asked, “Is he King Cyrus, or is he Esther?”

The Jewish people celebrated a miracle brought about by one person, Esther, who had the courage to confront the spirit of Amalek the spirit of evil calling for the annihilation of the Jewish people. This is the same spirit now operating through the demon-possessed mullahs in Iran, who believe they can usher in the 12th descendant of Mohammed through an apocalypse and force every person on the planet to bow to Islam.

Today, both the Persian people and the Jewish people are celebrating a Purim miracle.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead. His secret Saturday breakfast meeting with top officials received a wake-up call from hell. Also killed were Gen. Hussein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); Gen. Mohammad Baqeri, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces; Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid, deputy commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces; Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force; Gen. Mehdi Rabani, deputy of operations of the Armed Forces; Gen. Gholamreza Mehrabi, deputy director of intelligence for the General Staff; Gen. Davud Sheikhiyan, commander of the Air Force Division of the IRGC Aerospace Force; and Gen. Masud Shanei, chief of staff to the slain IRGC commander-in-chief.

A righteous endeavor to wipe out Iran's ideology of evil

Trump’s Iran war, Operation Epic Fury, is absolutely and fantastically righteous, as is Israel’s Operation Roaring Lion.

Smoke rises after an Israeli military strike on Iran's Basij forces headquarters in Tehran, Iran, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on March 1, 2026 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

No president has been willing to confront Iran over the deaths of Americans, not even Ronald Reagan. I was with the Marines in 1983 when 231 of them were killed by Iran’s proxy, Hezbollah. Ronald Reagan did nothing.

Tucker Carlson, responding to the Iran attack on the ground, said Trump’s war is absolutely disgusting and evil.

Carlson has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of genocide by invoking the biblical account of Amalek. What he does not understand is that during every massacre, the Jewish people say the same thing. This is not a call to genocide; it is a vow to wipe out the ideology of evil.

If Carlson had been alive in the 1940s, he would have said the same thing in December 1941, when Franklin D. Roosevelt declared war against Hitler.

I flew to Israel knowing the war was coming, both to stand with the Jewish people in their time of need and to report on the war, telling the truth alongside Melissa Francis, who organized the debate between Carlson and Mike Huckabee.

The war looks like a scene out of Braveheart, with Persians crying, “Freedom.”

Israeli forces killed 40 top Iranian officials within the opening minute of the salvo. Today, hundreds of millions of Persians are rejoicing, along with the families of more than 30,000 mostly young people who were murdered for protesting. Help is truly on the way.

This moment also reads like a page from the Book of Esther, where an Israelite from the tribe of Benjamin, Mordecai, cries out, “You’ve come to your position for such a time as this,” as he confronts Haman the Amalekite and his evil plot to exterminate the Jews.

Tucker Carlson embraces an antisemitic ideology known as replacement theology, which rejects all the promises in the Bible that God made to the Jewish people. The church in Germany embraced the same belief. As a result, it joined the Nazi Party, placed swastikas beneath the altar, and claimed God must have sent the Chancellor simply because the trains ran on time.

The former president of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who was killed along with his bodyguard, and I once met for an hour at his hotel in New York. He told me that a green light appeared to him at the United Nations and that nobody blinked for 26 to 28 minutes. He claimed the reason Iranians die at 62 while Zionists live to 82 is because Jews poison rats and release them into crops. When I asked if this was a joke, he replied, “You need to read The Protocols of the Elders of Zion. It will open your eyes.”